Vivify Launches RGB HDMI 'Gaming Cable' With RGB Mixer For $100

Vivify ARQUUS W73ø (Image credit: Vivify)

Vivify lifted the curtains off the brand's latest ARQUUS W73ø fiber optic HDMI RGB gaming cable, which comes with a new feature that allows for RGB customization.

On the RGB side of things, the ARQUUS W73ø seemingly features a patented design. Vivify implemented built-in LEDs at the source and the display end of the cable that pass through a proprietary diffuser. The company includes the Vnode software that offers up to eight different lighting effects and a vast spectrum of colors. Vivify also hooked up with Razer to get the ARQUUS W73ø certified for the latter's Chroma ecosystem, so you can synchronize the cable's lighting effects with your Razer peripherals.

The ARQUUS W73ø isn't exclusive to PC gamers, either. It's compatible with any device that has an HDMI port, including laptops, consoles, gaming monitors or TVs.

As opposed to traditional copper-based cables, Vivify makes the ARQUUS W73ø out of optical fiber. As a result, the ARQUUS W73ø can transport signals over great distances with minimal signal loss. Vivify's cable is slim, flexible, and measures 9 feet (2.7m) long, so distance and cable management shouldn't be a concern for most users. The ARQUUS W73ø can even withstand working environmental temperatures up to 50 degrees Celsius.

Vivify ARQUUS W73ø (Image credit: Vivify)

The ARQUUS W73ø conforms to the HDMI 2.0b standard, meaning it can deliver an image with a maximum resolution of 4,096 x 2,160 pixels and a refresh rate up to 60 Hz. The cable also supports up to 32 audio channels and 1,536 kHz audio sample frequency, which the company says allows for a high fidelity audio experience.

The ARQUUS W73ø carries a price tag of $99.99 and comes with a limited two-year warranty.