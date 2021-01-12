Watch AMD's CES 2021 Keynote Here at 11am ET

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su will take the stage to deliver her second CES keynote today, and you can watch the action unfold here, live, in the embedded video below. The keynote begins at 11am ET / 9am PT, and be sure to check for our deep dive coverage following the event.

AMD has taken the world by storm, upsetting Intel on the CPU side for the first time in 15 years and giving Nvidia a stiff challenge in GPUs. We expect the company to build on that momentum with its CES 2021 announcements, perhaps with the rumored announcement of the next-gen Cezanne Ryzen 5000 Mobile processors.

AMD's official press release about the keynote doesn't give us any clue what the company will unveil, but Zen 3-powered Threadripper and new mid-range Radeon RX 6700 series graphics cards are among the potential contenders.

We've also seen new DIY-focused motherboards emerge for the Threadripper Pro series that we recently took for a spin, so there's a possibility that we could learn more about those processors at the show, too. Anything's possible, pull up a seat!