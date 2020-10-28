Watch AMD's Radeon RX 6000 'Big Navi' RDNA 2 GPU Launch Here at 12pm ET

AMD will debut its new RDNA 2 architecture that will power its new RX 6000 series graphics cards, lovingly known as Big Navi in enthusiast circles, today at 12pm ET. We've embedded the video below so you can watch the event unfold in real-time. Also, also keep your eyes peeled for our ongoing coverage both during and after the event.

Nvidia's Ampere GPU launch reset our expectations for performance and pricing for gaming GPUs, upsetting our GPU hierarchy and Best GPU recommendations in the process, but AMD certainly isn't going to let that go without a response. That response comes in the form of the RDNA 2 architecture, which AMD has already revealed offers 50% more performance per watt over the previous-gen RDNA 1 architecture. We also expect support for some sort of hardware-accelerated ray tracing capability to even the field with Nvidia's Ampere.

Of course, a string of leaks have kept us guessing on Big Navi's performance potential, but we expect the company to come gunning for not only the mid-range but also Nvidia's high-end RTX 30-series cards, so anything goes. In fact, AMD has already teased us with gaming performance that looks similar to the RTX 3080 - you can read our full analysis of the only official performance demo here.

We've already seen some new features added officially in Linux patches, and the reports of a new Infinity Cache, which is a new term AMD recently trademarked, portends possible radical new features that could boost performance.

In either case, AMD will set the record straight in today's webcast. While you wait, check out our Big Navi all-we-know article to get caught up on the latest chatter from around the GPU watercooler.