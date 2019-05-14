Data Hoarder Alert: WD 10TB External Hard Drive Is $90 Off

(Image credit: Western Digital)

Are you always looking for new ways to free up space on your SSD? Or are you running out of pendrives and external hard drives to save your precious data? Then you'll be interested to know that Western Digital's Easystore 10TB external hard drive can be yours today for $159.99, which is $90 of its normal $249.99 retail price.

The Western Digital Easystore 10TB is probably the last external hard drive you'll ever need. The device measures 139.3 x 49 x 170.6mm (5.5 x 1.9 x 6.7 inches) and weighs just 950 grams (2.1 pounds), so it shouldn't interfere with your desk space. The Easystore 10TB communicates with your PC through a standard high-speed USB 3.0 Type-A port, but it's also backward compatible with USB 2.0 ports.

The Easystore 10TB drive comes with WD Discovery software with WD Backup that offers a quick and easy way to backup your data. The drive also has NTFS formatting and works with Windows 10, Windows 8.1 and Windows 7 out of the box. In addition, the Easystore 10TB is compatible with Apple's Time Machine software with the right file system.

From a cost and benefit perspective, you're essentially paying 2 cents per gigabyte of storage, making the Western Digital Easystore 10TB a ridiculous deal. To put things into perspective, the cheapest 10TB hard drive on the market right now is roughly going for $260. Additionally, the Western Digital Easystore 10TB is shuckable, which basically means you can extract the hard drive from Western Digital's enclosure and connect it to your system as normal hard drive. However, you may want to make sure that doesn't invalidate the two-year warranty before doing so.

