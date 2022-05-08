WD Pricing Error Lists Hard Drives Starting at $1

An exciting pricing error has happened. Western Digital has evidently slashed the pricing for the company's Gold, Red Pro, Red Plus, Purple, Purple Pro, and Blue product lineups. However, the new pricing looks skeptically low, so it's likely a pricing error.

Western Digital's online store shows the WD Gold enterprise hard drives starting at $3 (down from $117.99) or the Purple surveillance hard drives at $1 (down from $83.99). Even the Red Pro and Red Plus, which target NAS users, carry starting prices at $10 and $27, respectively, when they typically go for $209.99 and $109.99.

The manufacturer has large capacity drives, including the Gold 20TB at $150 (down from $679.99) and Red Pro 20TB at $75 (down from $599.99). But unfortunately, neither hard drive is stock. Moreover, none of the discounted units are available for purchase, suggesting that it could be a pricing error. Western Digital offers the option to notify the consumer when the hard drives are back in stock, but they probably won't retain the low pricing.

(Image credit: Western Digital)

It appears that only Western Digital's SATA-based hard drives show these low prices. The pricing for the brand's SSDs, portable hard drives, and Ultrastar hard drives remain the same.

Lowered prices are only on Western Digital's U.S. store as the other regional stores all show regular pricing. Unfortunately, we haven't seen any reports of a successful purchase. At any rate, we'll keep our eyes peeled to see whether Western Digital restocks the low-priced drives and if they fix the pricing.