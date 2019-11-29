WD My Book Duo Packs 28TB of Storage for $799, Usually $999

B&H Photo has the WD My Book Duo up for preorder with a $200 Black Friday discount, meaning a hefty 28TB of storage comes at only $799.

The enclosure comes with two 3.5" 14TB WD Red hard drives that typically retail for $524 apiece, and you also get an attractive glossy-black enclosure to hold the drives, which operate in a RAID 0 array by default to boost performance to 360 MB/s of sequential throughput. However, you can create a RAID 1 array or JBOD for better data security.

The enclosure connects to your system via either USB Type-C or Type-A, and WD also throws in a USB 3.0 Type-C to Type-A cable. The enclosure also houses a USB 3.0 Type-A hub with two ports to expand connectivity options and weighs in at 8lbs. At 6.3 x 3.94 x 7.09 inches, it's a pretty compact enclosure for such high storage capacity.

On the security side, the enclosure comes with AES-256-bit hardware encryption and WD's Security software. The drives come pre-formatted with the NTFS file system for Windows, but you can also reformat the drives to work with Apple MacOS. WD backs the drives and enclosure with a three-year warranty.

You'll have to wait for the enclosure to ship, but you save $200 for your wait.

