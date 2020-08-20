Western Digital Goes NVMe With Updated My Passport Portable SSD

Western Digital has a new edition to its My Passport line. Announced today, WD's new My Passport SSD has plenty of portable storage capacity and upgrades to NVMe,

According to Western Digital, the updated My Passport nearly doubles the transfer speeds of previous editions, hitting up to 1,050 MBps read speeds and 1,000 MBps write speeds. Capacity goes as high as 2TB.

Users can also encrypt their data easily using 256-bit password-protected encryption protocol.

The My Passport's case is definitely designed for users on-the-go, something ideal in a portable drive. The chassis is both vibration and shock-resistant, according to Western Digital, and the vendor claims that the SSD can survive a drop of up to 6.5 feet (1.98m).

My Passport drive supports USB 3.2. It comes with a USB-C cable and USB-A adapter. For best performance results, you'll want to use a USB 3.0 port when possible.

Western Digital's selling My Passport with a 5-year limited warranty. It's currently availble for pre-order on the Western Digital website, starting at $120 for 500GB and going up to $360 for 2TB.

The older version of this drive, also known as WD My Passport, uses a SATA connection and is listed on our Best External Drives page. So, it'll be interesting to see how this upgraded NVMe take performs.