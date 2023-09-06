Where to Buy: AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT

It's launch day for AMD's new mid-range GPUs, the Radeon RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT. Both models are now available: the RX 7800 XT starts at $500, while the RX 7700 XT starts at $450.

Models are available from several AMD partners including Asus, Gigabyte, ASRock Sapphire, XFX, and PowerColor. They range from pricier high-end models with big, beefy, triple-fan coolers, to more modest, compact, dual-fan cooler designs (that start at the set MSRPs). Reference designs of the RX 7800 XT are also available, but Sapphire is the only manufacturer currently supplying this model — so availability may be limited.

Newegg currently has the largest selection of RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT cards right now, including models from all of the AMD partners listed above. Micro Center also appears to have a good selection — however, Micro Center does not ship GPUs, so you'll need to live near one of their physical locations to grab one. Best Buy and B@H Photo also have models in stock, but their selection of AIB partner models isn't quite as extensive.

For a full rundown of the cards, check out our reviews of the RX 7800 XT and the RX 7700 XT.

Sapphire

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Sapphire) (Image credit: Sapphire) (Image credit: Sapphire) (Image credit: Sapphire)

Sapphire has unveiled seven RX 7800 XT and 7700 XT graphics card designs, both

high-end and budget-friendly. Sapphire is currently the only AMD partner offering a reference model of the RX 7800 XT; AMD is not making reference models of the RX 7700 XT. Sapphire's cooler designs for both cards are virtually identical.



Sapphire AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT - Reference Design - Newegg $499.99

Sapphire AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT Nitro+ - Newegg $559.99

Sapphire AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT Nitro+ - Newegg $499.99

Sapphire AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT Pure - Not currently listed

Sapphire AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT Pure - Not currently listed

Sapphire AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT Pulse - Newegg $509.99 | Amazon $559.99

Sapphire AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT Pulse - Newegg $449.99

Gigabyte

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

Gigabyte only has one variant of the Radeon RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT. Both are factory-overclocked Gaming OC versions, featuring matte black finishes and triple-fan, triple-slot cooler designs (they share the same cooler design).



Gigabyte AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT Gaming OC - Newegg $499.99 | Best Buy $499.99

Gigabyte AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT Gaming OC - Newegg $449.99 | Amazon $449.99 | Best Buy $449.99

XFX

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: XFX)

(Image credit: XFX) (Image credit: XFX)

XFX has two RX 7800 XT cards and one RX 7700 XT card. All feature matte black finishes and triple-fan cooling. The RX 7800 XT MERC 319 Black Edition is the company's highest-end offering, with a 9-phase power delivery system and a vapor chamber heatsink. The other two cards stick to more conventional cooling and have a less powerful 8-phase power delivery system.



XFX Radeon RX 7800 XT MERC 319 Black Edition - Newegg $539.99 | Amazon $666.24 | Best Buy $539.99

XFX Radeon RX 7800 XT QICK 319 Core Edition - Newegg $519.99 | Best Buy $519.99

XFX Radeon RX 7700 XT QICK 319 Black Edition - Newegg $459.99 | Best Buy $459.99

PowerColor

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: PowerColor) (Image credit: PowerColor) (Image credit: PowerColor)

PowerColor has six RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT models, spanning the range of high-end to budget-friendly. The Red Devil Limited Edition RX 7800 XT is the highest-end model, and features swappable backplates (the standard Red Devil cards do not have swappable backplates). All three variants — Red Devil, Hellhound, and Fighter — feature triple-fan cooler designs.

The Red Devil is the beefiest offering, with a 'numerically complicated' 10+2+1+2+1 power delivery system. The Hellhound comes with a 9+2+1 power delivery system, and PowerColor does not list a power delivery configuration for the Fighter. The Hellhound and Red Devil variants come in both RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT options, while the Fighter is exclusive to the RX 7700 XT, and is the only card without RGB lighting.



PowerColor AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT Red Devil Limited Edition - Newegg $589.99

PowerColor AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT Red Devil - Newegg $559.99 | Amazon $559.99

PowerColor AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT Hellhound - Newegg $449.99

PowerColor AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT Red Devil - Newegg $489.99

PowerColor AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT Hellhound - Newegg $469.99

PowerColor AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT Fighter - Newegg $449.99

ASRock

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: ASRock) (Image credit: ASRock) (Image credit: ASRock)

ASRock also has six RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT models, split into three variants. The Phantom Gaming OC is the ASRock's high-end offering, featuring a black triple-fan cooling solution and loads of RGB lighting around the fans and on the side of the card. The Steel Legend OC is ASRock's white variant, and has a similar triple-fan cooler design as the Phantom Gaming OC, but only has RGB lighting inside its three fans.

The Challenger OC is ASRock's lowest-end offering, with a more compact dual-fan design and a matte black finish, plus a sliver of RGB lighting that extends to the side of the card.

ASRock AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT Phantom Gaming OC - Newegg $529.99

ASRock AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT Steel Legend OC - Newegg $519.99

ASRock AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT Challenger OC - Newegg $499.99

ASRock AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT Phantom Gaming OC - Newegg $479.99

ASRock AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT Steel Legend OC - Newegg $469.99

ASRock AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT Challenger OC - Newegg $449.99

Asus

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Asus) (Image credit: Asus)

Asus only has three models of AMD's new mid-range GPUs: two RX 7800 XT TUF cards and one RX 7700 XT TUF model. The most striking card of the bunch is Asus' RX 7800 XT TUF White OC Edition, which is an extremely rare white version of Asus' TUF graphics cards (it's also one of the only truly white Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards, and it has just a hint of RGB lighting on the side — which can be turned off to make the card pure white).

The other two models use Asus' standard military-themed metal-like coloring and have three black fans.

Asus Radeon RX 7800 XT TUF White OC Edition - Amazon $539.99

Asus Radeon RX 7800 XT TUF OC Edition - Newegg $519.99 | Amazon $519.99

Asus Radeon RX 7700 XT TUF OC Edition - Newegg $469.99