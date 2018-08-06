Windows 10 Preview Build Brings Your Phone App and Much More

Microsoft released another new build to Fast ring members of the Windows Insider Program. This build, Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17730 (RS5), debuts with the Your Phone app as well as the usual grab bag of general improvements and bug fixes typical of these releases.

Your Phone was announced in May as a way to keep your smartphone in sync with your PC. Instead of emailing files to yourself, uploading media to cloud services like Dropbox, or relying on a bunch of online services to keep your activities in sync, Your Phone is supposed to make it easy to bridge the gap between devices. Now the app is finally available for iOS and Android and compatible with the most recent preview builds.

Microsoft said the Android version of the app currently allows you to easily view the most recent photos from your phone on your PC. The iOS version of the app can be used to let you "surf the web on your phone, then send the webpage instantly to your computer to pick up where you left off to continue what you’re doing–read, watch, or browse with all the benefits of a bigger screen."

Preview Build 17730 also promises a "faster, safer internet" with the expansion of HTTP/2 support and the implementation of Cubic as Windows 10's new default TCP congestion provider. Microsoft went more in-depth on these changes in this blog post, but the gist is that continuing to support new technologies instead of relying on outdated tools will allow Windows 10 users to keep pace with and stay safe with everyone else.

The new build offers a preview of how the next version of Windows 10, which should arrive sometime this fall, will handle updates. Windows Insider Program members will now be asked to "schedule your restart for the first couple of days, then we will ask if we could automatically schedule restarts outside of your active hours" to help Microsoft "understand rough edges to improve" before it reaches millions of people.