Windows 11's RGB Control Software Is Finally Here

ComputerBase reports that Windows 11's new RGB control software is now available for all Windows 11 users to try with the latest Windows updates. To try it for yourself, all you have to do is activate the "Receive the latest updates as soon as they are available" toggle in the Windows Update settings menu and grab the latest Windows 11 update.

Microsoft announced native RGB controls for Windows 11 back in May during its annual developer conference. Since then, Microsoft's RGB software has been in beta testing with Microsoft Insiders, but apparently, it is now in a mature enough state for everyone to use.

Microsoft's new RGB control software aims to revolutionize the RGB software industry, potentially killing off dozens of 3rd party RGB software variants. With a properly integrated RGB control solution now integrated into Windows 11, we could be on the verge of a completely unified RGB software experience, across multiple RGB manufacturers which is something we've never seen before.

Currently, if you want to control all RGB devices from one control panel, you need to buy all of your RGB devices from a single manufacturer or invest in third party RGB software like SignalRGB that can control devices from multiple manufacturers. The problem with 3rd part manufacturers is that they don't get official support like native RGB control software does, which can lead to bugs and issues.

With Windows 11's control software, that could change, now manufacturers will be incentivized to focus on supporting Microsoft's new RGB software.

We've already seen glimpses of Microsoft's new RGB control software in action. The app will be integrated directly into the settings app, under the personalization menu. The new software will show a list of all your RGB-compatible devices, and enable you to click each one to customize RGB effects, brightness, and color profiles. For now, there doesn't appear to be a way to synchronize RGB behavior across multiple devices, but we suspect that will come in a future update later down the road.

The good news is that the new RGB control software is finally out of beta, and can be used by everyone on Windows 11. Microsoft's compatibility list is pretty short at this time, amounting to just 19 supported Razer peripherals, but hopefully this list expands rapidly once it is automatically integrated into all Windows 11 systems in the future.