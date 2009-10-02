Trending

Lenovo Tweaking Windows 7 Boot Time Speed

By Software 

Windows 7 to load up to 56 percent faster than XP/Vista.

Many of us here leave our computers on 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. We do it because we simply need to have some tasks always running (and we have the compulsive need to know whenever a new email comes in). But for those users who are energy efficient and shut off their computers when they're done using them, the issue of boot times is somewhat important.

No one wants to hit the power button on their computer and have to wait minutes before he or she can click on anything.

Lenovo knows that, and boasts that its ThinkPad notebooks and ThinkCentre desktops will boot Windows 7 up to 56 percent faster compared to running Windows XP or Vista, and shuts down in as little as five seconds.

The Idea line of Lenovo computers will also see a performance boost, though not to the same degree as the Think line. Idea PCs will boot up to 33 percent faster and shutdown 50 percent faster than identical configuration, non-optimized PCs even while still initializing things such as anti-virus software.

Lenovo calls its tweaks the "Windows 7 Lenovo Enhanced Experience," which are composed of optimized system files, processes and hardware settings and achieve quicker boot and shutdown compared with non-optimized PCs.

“To achieve Windows 7 Lenovo Enhanced Experience certification, Lenovo’s technical team and developers have worked with Microsoft during the making of Windows 7 to create an exceptionally-engineered hardware and software experience,” said Fran O’Sullivan, senior vice president, Think Product Group, Lenovo.  “Advances in PC technology are giving users even better tools to increase their personal productivity at work, and this Enhanced Experience certification lets customers know that our Think PCs are optimized for business.”   

Last week, Phoenix Technologies, makers of the popular BIOS, demonstrated a new fast-boot BIOS that goes through the POST phase in around one second. The shorter boot time allowed Windows to load almost immediately, shaving down the time to desktop considerably. The Phoenix BIOS was demonstrated on a ThinkPad T400s, so perhaps that technology is making it into the Windows 7-equipped new PCs from Lenovo.

30 Comments
  • burnley14 02 October 2009 06:15
    Wow, this would be fantastic. It's the little things that make it worthwhile . . . :)
  • bliq 02 October 2009 06:42
    I understand this could be competitive advantage but I think Lenovo and MS should share what they learn and MS should incorporate the changes into its software ASAP.
  • Shadow703793 02 October 2009 06:49
    Why shutdown at all? Just go to stand by/suspend if you want to save energy (just make sure you save your work, as a power outage could KO all the info).
  • ubernoobie 02 October 2009 06:52
    but on my fresh installed slim down xp boots in 2 seconds not including post time :(
  • XD_dued 02 October 2009 07:02
    Meh, i don't have any problem with waiting, turn it on, go do something a lil while and come back...not that i have to wait very long with my velociraptor ;)
  • wildwell 02 October 2009 07:14
    Can anyone see Windows 7 booting from an SSD? Yeah yeah!
  • Manos 02 October 2009 07:20
    Yeah, I dont turn my PC off for the past 7 years I think now. So the times that I have to restart my PC i need to be infront of it so faster reboot is really a good thing.
  • frozenlead 02 October 2009 07:33
    Nah. Someone will figure out how they did it and reverse-engineer it for the rest of us.
  • beehew 02 October 2009 07:40
    Windows 7 boots up super fast on my machine that I built. Yay!
  • Supertrek32 02 October 2009 08:51
    I'm glad they're moving toward faster boots, but it doesn't really help me. I just put my computer into standby instead. 3 second "boot" time... and I'm on an ancient P4 system.
