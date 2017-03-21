Microsoft Keeps Rolling With Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 15063

All aboard the Windows 10 Creators Update hype train: Microsoft released Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 15063 for Fast ring members of the Windows Insider Program. Given the increasing rate at which these updates are being released, the last few builds' focus on bug fixes, and the Creators Update's looming Spring launch window, chances are good that Microsoft is preparing to release the feature-packed update to general Windows users.

Microsoft released Build 15060 on March 16; Build 15061 followed just a day later. Both focused on bug fixes, and less than a week later, Build 15063 handles a couple more problems. And we mean a literal couple--Microsoft said in a blog post that just two bugs were squashed in this release:

We fixed a reliability issue from Build 15061 resulting in Microsoft Edge hanging and becoming completely unresponsive.We fixed an issue for Insiders where the localized files and registry keys associated with any additional language packs on the system would not be installed after enabling .NET Framework 3.5.

That pales in comparison to the number of issues fixed in previous builds. Combine that with a lack of feature additions from these bug-focused builds and you have a strong case for arguing that the Windows 10 Creators Update will arrive sooner than later. Microsoft just has a few pernicious issues left to address, including a problem with broadcasting via certain hardware setups, apps crashing because of a misconfigured advertising ID, and so on.

These (known) issues might be the most frustrating when you're trying to update to Build 15063:

If your PC fails to install this build on reboot with the error 8024a112, reboot manually again. If your PC appears to hang during the reboot, power your PC off and back on and the install will proceed.There is a bug where if you need to restart your PC due to a pending update like with the latest Surface firmware updates, the restart reminder dialog doesn’t pop up. You should check Settings > Update & security > Windows Update to see if a restart is required.

All told, it's clear that these builds are leading up to the Windows 10 Creators Update. As always, if you want to learn more about features coming in that update, such as Game Mode, a smarter Cortana, and a new picture-in-picture feature, you can check out our reports on all of them and more. The full list of bug fixes for Build 15063 for mobile devices and known issues for both the PC and mobile builds can be found in Microsoft's blog post.