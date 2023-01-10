Windows Subsystem for Android Gets Update to Android 13

Windows Insiders will get the first taste of a major update to the Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11. In a new update going to all channels, update 2211.40000.11.0, Microsoft is stepping up to Android 13.



All of the other changes are under the hood, providing reliability and performance improvements, including faster boot performance, a more stable clipboard and better mouse input and app resizing. The full change list can be found in Microsoft's blog post, or right here:

Windows Subsystem for Android updated to Android 13

Improvements in boot performance

Improvements to mouse click input

Improvements in clipboard stability

Improvements to application resizing

Reliability improvements to media files opening in Windows

Jumplist entries for applications supporting app shortcuts

The Windows Subsystem for Android first started previewing last year February. This update brings Windows up to using the latest version of Google's OS. Back when Android app emulation became available to Windows Insiders, we detailed how to use Android apps on Windows, as well as how to sideload them. Microsoft is currently only using the Amazon App Store, not Google Play. If you're looking to download the Windows Subsytem or Android, you can find it in the Microsoft Store (opens in new tab).



This update is going to Insiders in every ring: dev, beta and release preview. Some users already have been updated to Android 13; those who are members of the WSA Preview Program got it towards the end of 2022.