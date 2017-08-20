Microsoft Reveals Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition, New Xbox One S Bundle At Gamescom

As part of today’s live show from Gamescom, Microsoft revealed a special variant of the upcoming Xbox One X along with a new bundle of the Xbox One S for fans of Middle-earth: Shadow of War.

The company announced it will also produce a limited number of the Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition. The new creation includes the words “Project Scorpio” on the controller’s face and on the front of the console. It will sport the same black shading as the original Xbox One X, but Microsoft said that it also features a “sophisticated and dynamic graphic pattern across the exterior.” Unlike the original Xbox One X, the Project Scorpio edition will come with a vertical stand so that you can prop it up on its side. The special edition will cost $500 (the same price as the Xbox One X), but its limited production makes it likely to sell out in a matter of minutes.

Microsoft has not indicated how many units it is producing, but we've reached out to the company on the matter.



If the Xbox One X is out of your price range, you can purchase a new Xbox One S bundle, which includes Middle-earth: Shadow of War. In addition to the game, the package also includes a single controller, a 14-day trial of Xbox Live Gold, and one month of the Xbox Game Pass. The bundle is available with 500GB or 1TB storage options. However, the 500GB version is not available in the United States, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, China, and Japan. The 1TB bundle is also not available in China and Japan. The bundles will cost $279 and $349, respectively, and will be available on Oct. 10.



For a quick refresher on the Xbox One X's specs, you can check out our handy chart, which compares its hardware to the original Xbox One and the Xbox One S. If you're thinking about buying the new Xbox One S bundle, be sure to check out our initial hands-on with the console.



The Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition is available for preorder now.



Update, 8/21/17, 12:11pm PT: Added preorder information.

