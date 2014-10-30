Trending

This Is What 60 FPS Video Looks Like On YouTube

By Video 

YouTube has launched 60 FPS video support, and it's smooth!

Back in June, YouTube announced that it would be adding 48 and 60 FPS video playback support, but since then we've heard little from the Google service. Now, however, it seems that 60 FPS video on YouTube has become a reality, although only partially. Like any good company, Google made sure that it only works on its own browser, Chrome.

The increased frame rate might not sound all that important, but it does make a world of difference in the viewing experience. A lot of video has always looked fine at 30 FPS, but high-motion video, such as video game streams, quickly started to look chopped up.

To demonstrate the difference, we've uploaded two samples of the CatZilla benchmark – one in 720p 60 FPS, and another in 720p 30 FPS. Yes, we know CatZilla is a bit… weird, but it's quite fast-paced, so you will see a very clear difference in smoothness.

In order to view a 60 FPS YouTube video you need to have Chrome installed, find a 60 FPS video, and set it to either 720p60 or 1080p60 option.

So, what do you think? Should we be gunning for higher frame rate video content, or have you been looking forward more to readily available 4K content?

Follow Niels Broekhuijsen @NBroekhuijsen. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.

64 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Neve12ende12 30 October 2014 16:38
    So if I really want 60fps and I really don't want Chrome, is this as easy as changing my user agent?
    Reply
  • VR Circle 30 October 2014 16:54
    That has to be the strangest looking game in a while, yeah, 60 fps was a little smoother.
    Reply
  • bison88 30 October 2014 17:03
    So if I really want 60fps and I really don't want Chrome, is this as easy as changing my user agent?

    It's pretty silly they artificially are limiting it to Google Chrome, which in part falls in line with Google owned YouTube. Videos are already recorded/encoded at 60fps out the box. No reason it can't run across platform Day 1 without Google intentionally putting more effort into not allowing it to.
    Reply
  • StarBound 30 October 2014 17:17
    Has Ubisoft commented on how weird 60fps videos look and feel yet?
    Reply
  • tom10167 30 October 2014 17:18
    I notice almost no difference except when the cat is small and running. Nice to see they're trying to improve the user experience, though.
    Reply
  • sytom 30 October 2014 17:34
    what is bandwidth of 1080p 60?
    Reply
  • Jaroslav Jandek 30 October 2014 17:41
    Works in IE11 too - that's what I looking at it with right now...
    Reply
  • alexgarza 30 October 2014 17:44
    great! now it'll stutter twice as long
    Reply
  • jerrspud 30 October 2014 17:45
    I get the difference on paper just like how a record "should" should better then a CD, but I really can't see a difference. Perhaps if there as a comparison with real footage because my mind knows it's all fake (CGI) and does not look real?
    Reply
  • kapitalistas 30 October 2014 17:53
    i always use different browsers watch quality videos,no offence,but for me just technicality.
    Reply