YouTuber Shows Ryzen 7000 Delid Using Dental Floss

A South Korean YouTuber has shared a quick and slick method for delidding one of AMD’s latest and greatest Zen 4 desktop CPUs. Tassi Ham published a brief Shorts video, showing how to quickly remove an AMD Ryzen 7000 series integrated heat spreader (IHS) using nothing more than a little dental floss and a household iron.

There is a certain technique to be observed before attempting this dental floss delidding technique on your own precious new Ryzen 7000 series CPU. The essential step in using floss to detach AMD’s IHS is threading the flossing thread behind an ‘octopus’ leg (the tabs that secure the IHS to the CPU), and then pulling the loop slowly yet firmly towards you, and away from the CPU. Continue to do this for each of the eight legs, and you have completed step one of two.

Watching Tassi Ham complete this octopus leg detaching process isn’t as nerve-wracking as a typical delidding video with sharp metal tools involved. The slim, possibly waxed (mint is my favorite), thread at no time threatens the delicate exposed surface mount electronic components near the octopus leg fixing points. During the act of slicing through the fixing glue, the process seems smooth and doesn’t look like it requires a great deal of exertion for success.

(Image credit: Tassi Ham on YouTube)

Step two uses another regular household device: a clothes iron. Heat up your iron, with its surface pointing upwards to create a platform, then add a small blob of thermal paste (we don't advise using toothpaste for this) to the CPU IHS and place it (IHS-down) onto the hot surface of the iron. Just “30 seconds” later, the IHS will be ready to detach with very little effort. In the video, Tassi Ham used some spaghetti tongs, but most tongs or tweasers with soft (plastic, wood) grips would probably be suitable for this. Sadly, Tassi Ham fumbled this part, and dropped the delidded CPU on his desk, but there appeared to be no harm done.

(Image credit: Tassi Ham on YouTube)

Seeing a YouTuber upholding the true spirit of computer DIY, using surprising ‘tools’ anyone might have around the home for a delicate electronic process, is heartening. In some ways we are reminded of the overclocking pencil trick from the start of the millennium. Lastly, the ‘dental floss’ method makes custom CNC tools for Ryzen 7000 delidding, like this one from Der8auer, look somewhat over-engineered.