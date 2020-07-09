Zephyr Gaming Mouse Brings RGB Air Cooling to Sweaty Palms

Mindshunter Zephyr gaming mouse (Image credit: Mindshunter)

Do your hands get clammy? Do they get even more, shall we say, moist when gaming? Then Mindshunter has the solution for you. The brand's recently listed Zephyr gaming mouse incorporates a tiny fan that helps cool your palms when you're under pressure.

Underneath the Zephyr's shell lives a tiny cooling fan that's angled at 45 degrees to keep your palm as cool as possible. The speed of the cooling fan is adjustable, but Mindshunter didn't specify if you can enter your own speed. As far as the marketing material goes, there appears to be settings for 4,000 RPM, 7,000 RPM and 10,000 RPM.

Mindshunter Zephyr gaming mouse (Image credit: Mindshunter)

The maximum noise level for the included cooling fan is unknown, but we suspect that the little guy can cause quite a racket when spinning at 10,000 RPM. The icing on the cake is that the fan also boasts RGB lighting with three brightness levels, plus off.

But it's not just the RGB fan that's supposed to keep your hand chilled. The Zephyr's coating is also supposed to help prevent sweat, as well as fingerprints and grease, from staining the mouse.

And you get additional RGB around the Zephyr's body that you can tweak to your liming.

At 2.40 ounces (68g), the Zephyr will be able to compete with other honeycomb mice when it enters early bird pricing. The Glorious Model O Minus, for example, is the same weight. In addition to a lightweight build, the Zephyr focuses on ergonomics with a symmetrical design.

The Zephyr implements a Pixart 3389 sensor that's rated for over 400 IPS across a CPI range of 100 and 16,000. The switches are from Omron and have an average lifespan up to 50 million clicks.

If you sign up on Mindshunter's website, you can get the Zephyr with a 50% discount, so the mouse will end up only costing you $79.