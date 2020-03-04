Zotac Mek Ultra PC with RTX 2080 Ti Now $2,099

Zotac's biggest gaming PC (quite literally), the Mek Ultra, is at its lowest price. The system is selling for $2,099 with the coupon code 100MEKULTRA. For those looking for a prebuilt with a Core i7-8700K, RTX 2080 Ti, an AIO liquid cooling setup and plenty of RGB, this is an option to check out. It is the lowest price we can currently find on a prebuilt desktop with RTX 2080 Ti graphics.



This is the pure opposite of the spectrum of the Mek Mini, which we recently reviewed, in terms of size and upgradeability, in that you can upgrade this one.

The computer also comes with 32GB of RAM, a 500GB M.2 PCIe SSD and 2TB of HDD storage. There's a 1,000-watt PSU as well.



We haven't reviewed this system, but if you like to customize your RGB, it uses the same Spectra software that we saw on the Mek Mini.