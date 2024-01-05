Cooler Master's new AIO and air coolers can dissipate 300W of heat and beyond

Cooler Master has unveiled two new CPU coolers capable of dissipating 300W of heat or greater. The air cooler is the V8 3DVC, the successor to the V8 GTS, sporting a much more modern aesthetic and significantly more advanced heatpipe technology. The liquid cooler is known as the G11 AIO and features Cooler Master's latest dual-pump design, which reportedly increases cooling efficiency significantly. You can bet we'll be reviewing both units soon for a chance to compete for a position in our list of Best CPU Coolers of 2024.

The V8 3DVC is a completely new cooler from Cooler Master that is capable of handling CPU thermal loads of up to 300W. The vapor chamber has been completely redesigned to improve thermal efficiency. The heat pipes used in the V8 3DVC are Cooler Master's latest Superconductive Composite heat pipe technology, which reportedly doubles the "q-max" or the maximum heat transfer efficiency of the heat pipes.

(Image credit: Cooler Master)

Aesthetically, the V8 3DVC has received a massive makeover compared to its predecessor. The new model sports a significantly more mature matte black shroud covering the heatsink's top and sides. The V8 GTS that preceded it featured much more aggressive styling, with a triple-heatsink design mimicking a V8 engine block. Inside the V8 3DVC's heatsink are a pair of Mobius 120mm fans located at the front and rear of the heatsink.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Cooler Master) (Image credit: Cooler Master)

Like its air-cooled counterpart, the G11 is an entirely new AIO cooler from Cooler Master, capable of dissipating CPU thermal loads beyond 300W. The heart of the new cooler is an all-new dual pump, a dual chamber design that reportedly increases pressure and heat dissipation efficiency. The interesting tidbit about this design is that every single component of the G11 is produced in-house with the assistance of AI. This could provide additional benefits and enable the G11 to stand out from most of its liquid-cooled contemporaries on the market, which are powered by Asetek pump designs.

The G11 also has a new aesthetic design that is not present on Cooler Master's outgoing AIOs. The pump assembly is much taller than your typical AIO, sporting a white shroud that covers the top and sides of the pump area. The right and left sections feature two RGB lighting strips per side, and there is a matte black heatsink in the middle that presumably helps cool the two pumps inside. The G11 will also come with special customization mounting options for users who want to customize their G11 with 3D printable parts.

The specific model Cooler Master showed off was a 360mm variant featuring three Cooler Master Mobius 120mm fans.

The full detailed specifications of each cooler have not been published, but we expect Cooler Master to make a full announcement of the new coolers at CES 2024 with more detailed specs.