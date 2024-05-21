Noctua unveils its Home series products — $100 NV-FS1 desk fan is the star attraction

PC cooling specialist Noctua has unveiled its first foray outside of the PC market. The new Noctua Home series seeks to leverage the firm’s “superior, award-winning fan technology,” in products such as desk fans and accessories that facilitate Noctua fan usage in homes, offices, and for multi-purpose ventilation. Currently, this market is "plagued by noisy, low-quality fans," asserts Noctua, and it wants to change this - but the new Home products aren't cheap.

It is good to finally see Noctua launch its long-anticipated desk fan, the NV-FS1, which is available at $99.90. Other members of the Noctua Home range include the NV-FS2 multi-purpose device cooling fan set and a plethora of accessories like mounts, power supplies, and gaskets.

Pondering over the main attraction first, the NV-FS1 provides quiet but powerful air cooling in an angled adjustable frame. Central to the design is one of Noctua’s well-regarded fans, the award-winning NF-A12x25 PWM 120mm fan. This is fronted by an NV-AA1 airflow amplifier (available separately), and cradled by a pivoting steel mount/stand. The included NV-FM1 stand (available separately) has dampening, magnets, zip-tie slots, and screw mounting holes for flexible placing and fixing.

(Image credit: Noctua)

The final important component of the NV-FS1 desk fan is its power supply setup. When you buy the desk fan you get Noctua’s Noctua’s NV-PS1 230/115V universal power supply as well as an NV-EC4 1m extension cable. We see the NV-PS1 is currently available separately, but not the NV-EC4.

Noctua’s NV-FS2 is the other major product in the new Home range, priced at $79.90 on Amazon. The cooling firm envisions customers buying (multiples of) this product to mount to hot-running electronic devices around the home. Examples given are A/V receivers, stereo equipment, routers, game consoles, and storage solutions. Again we see Noctua leveraging its NF-A12x25 PWM 120mm fan.

(Image credit: Noctua)

Other important components of the NV-FS2 include its soft mounting pads and gaskets, as well as a fan controller. Last but not least Noctua’s NA-FG1 fan grill makes sure this product doesn’t cause hurty fingers, and the NV-PS1 power and NV-EC4 1m extension are bundled again.

As mentioned in the intro, Noctua also released a series of bits and pieces to support its Home range. As well as the components that would allow you to make up your own desk fan (except the power extension cable), there are things like fan hubs, fan sets, pads, and gaskets. These have all been chosen to help facilitate your DIY home optimization projects, big or small.