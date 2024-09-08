Thermaltake confirms 71 CPU cooler models are fully compatible with Intel LGA1851 — ready for your next-gen Intel Arrow Lake PC build

Save some cash on your upcoming Intel Arrow Lake build by reusing the cooler.

Thermaltake cooling and LGA1851
(Image credit: Thermaltake)

Thermaltake has published a list of coolers it currently markets for Intel LGA1700 chips, which are also compatible with the upcoming LGA1851 Arrow Lake chips. The list includes 17 air coolers, 49 all-in-one (AIO) liquid coolers, and five water blocks, so if you’re upgrading your Alder Lake, Raptor Lake, or Raptor Lake Refresh chip to one of Intel’s latest CPUs, here is official reassurance that you can carry over your Thermaltake cooling solution to your new processor and motherboard.

We’ve been quite sure for almost a year now that LGA1700 coolers are compatible with Intel’s Arrow Lake CPUs despite the socket sporting 151 more pins. However, it’s still nice to receive confirmation from Thermaltake stating that a wide range of its recent products are going to be compatible with the LGA1851 socket.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Row 0 - Cell 0 Air Cooler
UX SeriesUX100/200 ARGB Lighting
UX SeriesUX 210 ARGB Lighting
UX SeriesUX 200 SE ARGB Lighting
UX SeriesUX 200 SE ARGB Lighting White
TOUGHAIR SeriesTOUGHAIR 110/310/510
TOUGHAIR SeriesTOUGHAIR 510 Racing Green
TOUGHAIR SeriesTOUGHAIR 510 Turquoise
TOUGHAIR SeriesTOUGHAIR 710
TOUGHAIR SeriesTOUGHAIR 710 Black
Gravity SeriesGravity i3
Contac SeriesContac 9 SE
ASTRIA SeriesASTRIA 200/400/600
Row 13 - Cell 0 All-In-One Liquid Coolers
TOUGHLIQUID SeriesTOUGHLIQUID 240/280/360 ARGB Sync
TOUGHLIQUID SeriesTOUGHLIQUID 240 ARGB Sync Turquoise
TOUGHLIQUID SeriesTOUGHLIQUID 240 ARGB Sync Racing Green
TOUGHLIQUID SeriesTOUGHLIQUID Ultra 240/280/360/420
TOUGHLIQUID SeriesTOUGHLIQUID Ultra 280/420 RGB
TOUGHLIQUID SeriesTOUGHLIQUID 240/280/360/420 EX Pro ARGB Sync
TH SeriesTH120/240/360/420 ARGB Sync
TH SeriesTH120/240/360/420 ARGB Sync Snow Edition
TH V2 SeriesTH120/240/360/420 ARGB Sync
TH V2 SeriesTH120/240/360/420 ARGB Sync Snow Edition
TH V2 SeriesTH280 V2 ARGB Sync Matcha Green
TH V2 SeriesTH120/240/360/420 B2 Ultra ARGB Sync
TH V2 SeriesTH120/240/360/420 B2 Ultra ARGB Sync Snow Edition
TH V2 SeriesTH360 V2 Ultra AARGB Sync Hydrangea Blue
TH V2 SeriesTH240/280/360/420 V2 Ultra EX ARGB Sync
TH V2 SeriesTH240/280/360/420 V2 Ultra EX ARGB Sync Snow Edition
Row 30 - Cell 0 Water Blocks
Pacific SeriesPacific MX1 Plus
Pacific SeriesPacific MX2 Ultra
Pacific SeriesPacific W8
Pacific SeriesPacific W9
Pacific SeriesPacific SW1 Plus

Thermaltake isn’t the first cooling brand to confirm the compatibility of its LGA1700 solutions with the upcoming LGA1851. Noctua was the first to do so, perhaps by accident, and it was soon followed by Azza. Arctic has also confirmed the compatibility of its Freezer 36 coolers with Intel Arrow Lake CPUs.

But aside from cross-compatibility between LGA1700 and LGA1851, Thermaltake also confirmed that the Ryzen 7000-series versions of the listed coolers are also compatible with AMD’s just-launched Ryzen 9000 processors. Not a big surprise, as they share Socket AM5. This compatibility is a boon for PC builders who like staying on the bleeding edge of technology, as it will allow them to reuse their existing coolers when upgrading their PCs.

Savings on cooling might seem minuscule in the greater scheme of things, especially when we consider air coolers, but a dollar saved here and there can soon turn into real money. However, there are some rumors that Intel's Arrow Lake chips might run quite hot, so cooler quality could be more important than ever. Hopefully, more Arrow Lake info will be available soon to definitively answer questions about thermals, and if currently available coolers will easily cope.

