Alleged AMD Ryzen 9000 Listing Hints at Incoming Zen 5 Family
Dell's Alienware could be prepping an AMD Ryzen 9000-based desktop PC.
A Chiphell contributor has published a flyer advertising an alleged Alienware desktop with AMD's yet-to-be-announced Ryzen 9000-series processor. This could be a typo on Alienware's side, a forged picture, or AMD could be close to introducing its next-generation Ryzen 9000-series CPUs for desktop PCs. Whatever the case, we need to spread a healthy dose of salt on this revelation.
Given the fact that AMD is set to announce Zen 5-based Ryzen processors for desktops and Zen 5-powered EPYC CPUs for servers in 2024, it is possible that the company will reserve Ryzen 9000 branding for Zen 5 parts. What is a bit surprising is that AMD's partner Alienware is already talking about these CPUs, which leads further credence that this is just a typo on behalf of the PC maker. Meanwhile, if AMD announces its Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000-series at CES, it is about time for Alienware to start teasing its systems based on these CPUs.
Yesterday, an unofficial source claimed AMD is prepping Ryzen 8000-series desktop accelerated processing units (APUs) based on Zen 4 and Zen 4c cores with built-in RDNA 3 graphics. The company is also expected to release Ryzen 8000-series offerings for laptops with Zen 4 and Zen 4c-based designs, so it looks like AMD's Ryzen 8000 lineup will still be based on Zen 4 or older technology. That said, inserting high-end Zen 5-based CPUs into AMD's Ryzen 8000 lineup is illogical.
AMD has a somewhat convoluted strategy when naming its Ryzen series. The company has used a mix of microarchitectures within one generation of Ryzen several times. For example, the Ryzen 7000 family includes Zen 4, Zen 3, and Zen 2-based products.
Meanwhile, to ensure enthusiasts receive the correct messaging about all-new hardware, introducing the Ryzen 9000 for Zen 5 seems like the best course of action for AMD.
Anton Shilov is a Freelance News Writer at Tom’s Hardware US. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.
Zen 6 can be the Ryzen 9000 series
Then the AM5 Platform can be done, move onto AM6 Platform.
Ryzen 10,000 series can start off AM6