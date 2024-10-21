AMD allegedly readying new Ryzen 5 5600T and 5600XT CPUs — AM4 still stands strong after eight years

Various sources indicate that AMD is preparing even more CPUs for its seemingly everlasting AM4 platform. Meet the Ryzen 5 5600T and Ryzen 5 5600XT — adding to AMD's laudable lineup of over 145 CPUs on AM4 over the past nine years. This leak emanates from hardware data aggregator momomo_us over at X, who has shared the initial specifications of these processors. Likewise, of the two, the Ryzen 5 5600T has been sighted over at Geekbench and features performance similar to its non-T counterpart.

Asus surprisingly has these CPUs listed over at its website so AMD might launch these processors without prior announcement. The data collected shows that both CPUs have six cores / twelve threads based on Vermeer (lacking an iGPU). The Ryzen 5 5600XT is reported to have a base clock of 3.8 GHz, 300 MHz higher than the Ryzen 5 5600T. Featuring a TDP of 65W each, the 5600XT likely has better binning due to its higher base clocks.

On the performance end of things, the Ryzen 5 5600T is similar to the original Ryzen 5 5600, to no one's surprise, at least in Geekbench. Using Gigabyte's X570 Aorus Pro motherboard paired with 32GB of slow DDR4-2666 memory, the 5600T scores 2,132 points and 9,182 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively. The CPU reported a boost clock of 4.54 GHz in the test which is a tad higher than the original Ryzen 5 5600's 4.4 GHz.

Two years after their release, AM5 motherboards and DDR5 memory have experienced significant price cuts. Yet, AMD still keeps on launching new AM4 CPUs even though this may cannibalize potential AM5 sales. AMD's strategy may be to position AM4 as the budget option while keeping AM5 as the premium choice, at least until DDR5 memory pricing reaches parity with DDR4.

AMD, as of writing, has made no public statement regarding the release date of these CPUs. Likely, we will not see a formal announcement from Team Red, as much of the Ryzen 5000 series launched without notice. We suspect these processors will hit shelves in the coming days and may replace the original Ryzen 5 5600, or maybe AMD can sell them in parallel with the original.