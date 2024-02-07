AMD takes market share from Intel in server, desktop, and notebooks — new Mercury Research data shows Q4 2023 data

Strong green shoots of recovery have been seen in the computing and semiconductor markets, and new data from Mercury Research makes it clear that AMD is going to be one of the major beneficiaries. “AMD gained significant server, desktop, and notebook revenue share year-on-year,” noted AMD in an email that shared data from Mercury Research. AMD’s unit share figures were positive, too. Solid demand for both 4th Gen EPYC and Ryzen 7000 series processors have been behind AMD’s apparent success, asserts the market research outfit.

Desktop PC, Mobile, Client Revenue / Unit Share

Starting with the client side of the business, Mercury’s figures show AMD’s revenue share increased 2.0% YoY, and its unit share increased 3.1% YoY to 15.4% and 20.1%, respectively. Those who keep a close eye on the PC market will know that the client PC market was somewhat challenging through most of 2023. However, reports from various segments, such as the once-troubled memory makers, are making it clear that there is a lot of optimism for 2024.

Remember, 2024 is said to be the year of the AI PC; among other things happening this year, we could see Windows 12 arrive. If that happens, Microsoft will spur upgraders to buy new systems or processors with NPUs on board, and at least 16GB of RAM may be required for some features. Some of those expected events are not set in stone at the time of writing, but it is looking positive for the PC business.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Desktop CPUs via Mercury Research Row 0 - Cell 0 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 1Q22 4Q21 3Q21 2Q21 1Q21 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 1Q2019 4Q18 3Q18 2Q18 1Q18 4Q17 3Q17 2Q17 1Q17 4Q16 3Q16 AMD Desktop Unit Share 19.8% 19.2% 19.4% 19.2% 18.6% 13.9% 20.5% 18.3% 16.2% 17.0% 17.1% 19.3% 19.3% 20.1% 19.2% 18.6% 18.3% 18% 17.1% 17.1% 15.8% 13% 12.3% 12.2% 12.0% 10.9% 11.1% 11.4% 9.9% 9.1% Quarter over Quarter / Year over Year (pp) +0.6 / +1.2 -0.2 / +0.5 +0.1 / -1.02 +0.6 / +0.9 +4.7 / +2.4 -6.6 / -3.1 +2.2 / +3.4 +2.1 / -1.0 -0.8 / -3.1 -0.1 / -3.1 -2.3 / -2.1 +0.1 / +0.7 -0.8 / +1.0 +0.9 / +2.1 +0.6 / +2.1 +0.3 / +1.5 +0.3 / +2.4 +0.9 / +5 Flat / +4.8 +1.3 / +4.9 +2.8 / +3.8 +0.7 / +2.1 +0.1 / +1.2 +0.2 / +0.8 +1.1 / +2.1 -0.2 / +1.8 -0.3 / - +1.5 / - +0.8 / - -

Swipe to scroll horizontally Mobile CPUs via Mercury Research Row 0 - Cell 0 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 1Q22 4Q21 3Q21 2Q21 1Q21 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 Q419 3Q19 2Q19 1Q2019 4Q18 3Q18 2Q18 AMD Mobile Unit Share 20.3% 19.5% 16.5% 16.2% 16.4% 15.7% 24.8% 22.5% 21.6% 22.0% 20.0% 18.0% 19% 20.2% 19.9% 17.1% 16.2% 14.7% 14.1% 13.1% 12.2% 10.9% 8.8% Quarter over Quarter / Year over Year (pp) 0.8 / 3.9 2.9 / 3.8 0.3 / -8.3 -0.2 / -6.3 +0.8 / -5.1 -9.1 / -6.4 +2.3 / +4.8 +0.9 / +4.4 -0.4 / +2.6 +2.0 / +1.8 +1.9 / +0.01 -1.0 / +1.1 -1.2 / +2.8 +0.3 / +5.5 +2.9 / +5.8 +0.9 / +3.2 +1.5 / +4.0 +0.7 / +3.8 +1.0 / +5.3 +0.9 / ? Row 2 - Cell 21 Row 2 - Cell 22 Row 2 - Cell 23

Server Revenue / Unit share

Swipe to scroll horizontally Server CPUs via Mercury Research Row 0 - Cell 0 4Q23 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 2Q22 1Q22 4Q21 3Q21 2Q21 1Q21 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 1Q2019 4Q18 3Q18 2Q18 4Q17 AMD Server Unit Share 23.1% 23.3% 18.6% 18% 17.6% 17.5% 13.9% 11.6% 10.7% 10.2% 9.5% 8.9% 7.1% 6.6% 5.8% 5.1% 4.5% 4.3% 3.4% 2.9% 3.2% 1.6% 1.4% 0.8% Quarter over Quarter / Year over Year (pp) -0.2 / 5.5 4.7 / 5.8 0.6 / 4.7 +0.4 / +6.3 +0.1 / +6.9 +3.6 / +7.3 +2.3 / +4.4 +0.9 / +2.7 +0.5% / +3.6 +0.7 / +3.6 +0.6 / +3.7 +1.8 / +3.8 +0.5 / +2.6 +0.8 / +2.3 +0.7 / +2.4 +0.6 / 2.2 +0.2 / +1.4 +0.9 / +2.7 +0.5 / +2.0 -0.3 / - +1.6 / 2.4 +0.2 / - Row 2 - Cell 23 Row 2 - Cell 24

AMD’s server business is doing even better than the client side with its EPYC processors. AMD highlights that its 31.1% revenue share in the server market is a record for the company. It climbed 4.0% in revenue share YoY to reach this point and, consequently, is raking in record earnings from this segment.

Server unit share was even better than revenue share for AMD. We see that the red team server unit share grew 5.5% YoY to 23.1% in Q4 2023. This is a big gain in another hotly-contested market. AMD highlights that the small QoQ unit share decline, also evident in the tabulated data, “reflects a larger number of our competitor’s server processors being sold into non-data center applications and higher Atom shipments.” The unnamed major competitor is, of course, Intel.

If you want a closer look at Intel’s performance, look at our recent analysis of its Q4 FY2023 figures, published in late January. In brief, Intel experienced a lackluster 2023 on the whole but saw things spring back to life in the last quarter of the year. In contrast with AMD, though, its data center business saw a decline (down 10% YoY), partially blamed on a smaller overall market and inventory corrections.