AMD unveils Ryzen AI Pro 300 CPUs: Zen 5 and Copilot+ PCs for businesses and enterprise

AMD today introduced its new Ryzen AI Pro 300-series processors designed for business and enterprise PCs. The new CPUs combine the latest microarchitecture from the company, an advanced GPU, and a Microsoft Copiliot+-certified neural processing engine (NPU) for AI capabilities with a 55 TOPS performance.

The AMD Ryzen AI Pro 300 family of CPUs essentially use the company's Strix Point silicon with up to 12 Zen 5 cores, an RDNA 3.5 GPU with up to 1,024 stream processors, the latest XDNA 2 NPU with a 50 TOPS – 55 TOPS performance (8-bit), and a set of features for commercial PCs, such as remote management, enhanced security capabilities (memory encryption, secure boot process, AMD secure processor 2.0, TPM 2.0), cloud recovery, and watchdog timers. Many of these features should be enabled by software (including Microsoft Windows), but AMD's partners like HP and Lenovo will surely install their own applications.

(Image credit: AMD)

For now, AMD's Ryzen AI Pro 300-series line-up includes three modes: the range-topping 12-core Ryzen AI 9 HX Pro 375 with a 55 TOPS NPU, a slightly slower 12-core Ryzen AI 9 HX Pro 370 with a 50 TOPS NPU, and an eight-core Ryzen AI 7 Pro 360 with a 50 TOPS NPU. As usual, the HX parts have a TDP of up to 55W and are aimed at high-performance notebooks (including desktop replacement machines), whereas the regular processors can be programmed for a TDP of as low as 15W.

(Image credit: AMD)

The new Ryzen AI Pro 300 CPUs not only feature significantly higher general-purpose and graphics performance compared to previous-generation AMD Ryzen Pro 7040-series processors, but also support Microsoft's Copilot+ capabilities, which are incoming with the next Windows update in November. AMD advertises Copilot+'s live captions and real-time translation, Cocreator, and the rather controversial Recall feature as some of the key capabilities enabled by its Ryzen AI Pro 300 CPUs.

In addition, the NPU supports a variety of AI-enhanced programs from developers that worked with AMD to enable its NPU, such as Adobe, Bitdefender, Blackmagic Design, and Grammarly, just to name a few.

(Image credit: AMD)

AMD says that it has over 100 design wins with its Ryzen AI Pro platform through 2025, but it looks like HP and Lenovo will be the first to adopt AMD's Ryzen AI Pro 300-series processors for their business machines.