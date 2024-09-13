AMD Z1 Extreme beats Intel Core Ultra 7 258V in DX12 gaming benchmark — Zen 4 chip offers over 90% higher performance

The Intel Core Ultra 7 258V (via Tomasz Gawroński) has just been tested on the Ashes of the Singularity benchmark. Although the results favor the Core Ultra 7 258V, there’s a catch. The Core Ultra 7 258V was paired with 32GB of RAM, compared to the Ryzen Z1 Extreme, which had 12GB.

The Core Ultra 7 258V is one of Intel’s latest mobile processors based on the Lunar Lake platform. At the same time, AMD’s Zen 4-powered Ryzen Z1 Extreme is designed for handheld consoles and features the legendary RDNA 3 iGPU.

According to Gawroński, the Core Ultra 7 258V’s eight cores and eight threads perform 1.5 to two times faster than the Z1 Extreme’s eight cores and 16 threads. The numbers they shared showed that Intel’s CPU performance beats AMD’s Ryzen Z1 extreme by an average margin of 37%. The Normal Batch test result showed a nearly 65% uplift in CPU frame rates, showing the advantage of Intel’s latest mobile chips over AMD’s handheld-focused processor.

Nevertheless, the Ryzen Z1 Extreme’s GPU performance still meets the head-on challenge of the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V, allowing it to produce similar results in average frame rates despite the former’s CPU disadvantage.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

However, we checked the results directly on the Ashes of the Singularity benchmarks page as the screen capture shared by Gawroński shows that this version of the Z1 Extreme only had 12GB of RAM versus the Core Ultra 7 258V’s 32GB. So, we went to the Ashes of the Singularity website and checked for benchmark results for the AMD Z1 Extreme with a more comparable 16GB.

Packed with 16GB of RAM, the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme consistently beats the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V in CPU and average frame rates. The former has 11.3% better performance, delivering 7.5 more frames per second than the latter. And when you put the numbers of AMD’s RDNA 3 Radeon Graphics into the mix, you get a whopping 92.7% more frame rates.

This is an astounding result, especially given that the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V is probably running on a laptop, whereas the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme is exclusively available on handheld gaming consoles. While the Intel chip is likely carrying a heavier burden due to the higher resolution (2880x1800 vs. 1920x1080), it does have double the RAM to help it out.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Intel Core Ultra 7 258V Difference GPU AMD Radeon Graphics Intel Arc 140V (16GB) Row 0 - Cell 3 Physical Memory 16,081 MB 32,239 MB Row 1 - Cell 3 Resolution 1920x1080 2880x1800 Row 2 - Cell 3 Normal Batch (Ave Frame Rate) 81.7 FPS 41.6 FPS 40.1 FPS (96.39%) Normal Batch (CPU Frame Rate) 84.2 FPS 80.5 FPS 3.7 FPS (4.6%) Medium Batch (Ave Frame Rate) 73.8 FPS 37.5 FPS 36.3 FPS (96.80%) Medium Batch (CPU Frame Rate) 76.2 FPS 70.4 FPS 5.8 FPS (8.24%) Heavy Batch (Ave Frame Rate) 61.4 FPS 32.9 FPS 28.5 FPS (86.63%) Heavy Batch (CPU Frame Rate) 64.2 FPS 53.8 FPS 10.4 FPS (19.33%) Average Frame Rate (All Batches) 71.3 FPS 37.0 FPS 34.3 FPS (92.7%) Average Frame Rate (CPU Frame Rate) 73.9 FPS 66.4 FPS 7.5 FPS (11.3%)

Nevertheless, we need more than just these frame rate numbers to know which chip performs better and more accurately. After all, several factors, like the power profile, cooling performance, battery levels, and more, could affect the chip’s actual performance, especially in mobile and handheld devices. That’s why you should wait for the results of trusted reviewers, like Tom’s Hardware, who have put these devices through the wringer more scientifically—that way, you know that the numbers you get are as objective as possible.