AMD's new Zen 5 chip up to 55% faster than Intel's Core i9-13900K in leaked benchmark — AMD's Ryzen 9 9950X purportedly shines in AVX workloads

An engineering sample of the upcoming 16-core Zen 5 AMD Ryzen 9 9950X 'Granite Ridge' processor appears to have been benchmarked in AIDA64. The results were shared by Anandtech Forum user igor_kavinsky, who cites another user as the owner of the CPU, and credited himself as simply sharing the info in his original Zen 5 speculation thread.

In the original AIDA64 interface screenshots, the test notes the score of "16x Granite Ridge HT" came just under "32x Ryzen Threadripper" in both FP32 and FP64 results. The engineering sample was also tested with a Dual-Channel DDR5 RAM configuration running at 8,000 MT/s, with timings given of 34-45-40-42.

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X Leaked AIDA64 Benchmark Scores

Swipe to scroll horizontally Benchmark Test Ryzen 9 9950X ES Benchmark Result Compared To Ryzen 9 7950X Compared to Core i9-13900K Compared To Threadripper 7975WX AES (Encryption) 746991 MB/s 45% faster 55% faster 11% faster FP32 (Floating Point 32-Bit) 110444 KRay/s 39% faster 60% faster 13% slower FP64 (Floating Point 64-Bit) 59582 KRay/s 39% faster 60% faster 16% slower

In the original thread posting, these results are noted as being a 39-45% improvement over Ryzen 9 7950X, a 55-60% improvement over Intel Core i9-13900K, and a mixed improvement over the Ryzen Threadripper 7975WX. The mainstream results are a straightforward victory for AMD's upcoming Ryzen 9 9950X if they prove accurate, but some other factors come into play when compared to core-dense HEDT rivals.

Ryzen 9 7950X's sole win over Threadripper in this set of tests is in AES encryption scores, which are boosted by 11% over the 32-core Threadripper 7975WX, but FP32 performance drops by 13% and FP64 by 16%. The FP16 and FP32 results are marking some loss in floating point performance, but we are still seeing a mainstream Ryzen 9 CPU compared to a platform-rich (PCIe lanes, RAM, etc) Threadripper.

Another interesting discussion about these benchmark results in the original thread is that the testing used AVX-512, which could be attributed to these ~40% range gains. AVX-512 is something of a miracle performance solution when it can be properly applied to a workload. For example, AVX512 is noted by RPCS3 developer Whatcookie as one of many factors making extreme Sony PlayStation 3 emulation optimizations possible on modern PCs, after its original Cell processor co-developed by IBM was compared to supercomputers of the time.

For more recent Ryzen 9000 benchmark leaks, please check out our Ryzen 5 9600X CPU-Z test score leak analysis. We will see the first of AMD's new generation Ryzens become official in July.