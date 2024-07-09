AMD's Ryzen 9000 single-core performance again impresses in early Geekbench results — 9700X, 9600X dominate previous-gen AMD and Intel CPUs
These new chips are expected to arrive on the 31st and will sport AMD's Zen 5 architecture.
AMD's upcoming Ryzen 9000 chips aren't expected to arrive until July 31, but we're seeing some early benchmarks appear here and there. The @Benchleaks bot recently shared Ryzen 7 7900X and Ryzen 5 9600X results on X, revealing performance higher than AMD's and Intel's top previous-generation chips.
These leaked performance numbers usually come from PC manufacturers conducting final testing of their retail units before they go on sale. However, you should still take these results with a grain of salt, as these companies can change the final hardware configurations before they hit store shelves. Also, the results come from just a single test of each processor; it will take several more tests before we can see the general performance trends for AMD's latest chips.
Nevertheless, the two tests show the processors paired with 32GB RAM DDR5 RAM, with the 9700X mounted to an Asus ROG Crosshair X670E Gene and the 9600X on an X670E Hero motherboard.
Geekbench reports that the Ryzen 7 9700X has eight cores and 16 threads, a base frequency of 3.8 GHz, a max frequency of 5.54 GHz, and 32MB of L3 cache. On the other hand, the Ryzen 5 9600X has six cores and 12 threads, a 3.9 GHz base frequency, and a 5.47 GHz max frequency. It also has the same 32MB L3 Cache.
These are the Geekbench 6 results of other processors so we can see how these new processors compare:
|Processor
|Clock Speed (Base / Boost)
|Cores / Threads
|Single-Core
|Multi-Core
|AMD Ryzen 7 9700X
|3.8 GHz / 5.5 GHz
|8 / 16
|3370
|16329
|AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
|4.5 GHz / 5.4 GHz
|8 / 16
|2912
|15272
|Intel Core i7-14700K
|3.4 GHz / 5.6 GHz
|8+12 / 16+12
|2945
|19275
|AMD Ryzen 5 9600X
|3.9 GHz / 5.4 GHz
|6 / 12
|3284
|14594
|AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
|4.7 GHz / 5.3 GHz
|6 / 12
|2868
|12825
|Intel Core i5-14600K
|3.5 GHz / 4.0 GHz
|6+8 / 12+8
|2798
|15881
Both Ryzen 9000-series processors outperform the previous generation AMD and Intel chips in single-core score performance despite having a lower base or boost clock, probably owing to AMD’s new Zen 5 architecture. Nevertheless, Intel’s 14th-gen chips still outperform them in the multi-core department, especially with their P-core / E-core architecture.
While the benchmarks may show the general theoretical performance of a processor, how fast your computer will be will still vary with the components you get, plus your luck with the silicon lottery. And before you make a long-term purchase of such a significant PC part, you should always wait for benchmarks that put these chips through their paces in both theoretical and real-world applications.
Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.
Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.
Then 9800X3D will come in with the real gains. Arrow Lake might only be able to tie it.
Of course, most people don't really need any of this stuff for gaming. Older chips are fine.
Well, this is no surprise. After all, the 14700 has 12 more cores than the Ryzen 9700 (8+12 vs 8).
We will see how things will pan out, when AMD CPUs with 12 and 16 cores see the light of the day. Their multi-core performance numbers should be significantly above anything Intel's 14th gen has to offer.
The single core scores are with actually only one core doing any work, you won't find that while gaming anymore.
Also they are from a benchmarking app which doesn't translates to gaming speed.