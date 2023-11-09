Apple M3 Leads in PassMark's Single-Thread CPU Benchmark, But There is a Catch
And it's the same catch as always...
Apple's M3-series of chips have started to enter PassMark's CPU benchmark database and continued tradition of their predecessors of being ahead of all rivals in single-thread workloads. Unfortunately for Apple, its M3 Max processor does not stand a chance against flagship offerings from Intel and AMD, which are, of course, more power hungry, in multi-thread workloads.
For now, Apple's 11-core M3 Pro leads in PassMark's single-thread CPU benchmark with 4,910 points — about 1.2% faster than Intel's Core i9-14900KF with 4,852 points. Apple's M3 Pro features an eight-wide execution, a 150 GB/s memory subsystem, and a 4.05 GHz frequency, while Intel's Core i9-14900KF boasts a six-wide execution, an 89.6 GB/s memory subsystem (though most i9-based systems feature higher bandwidth as they are used with enthusiast-grade memory), and a 6.0 GHz boost clock. Apple's win seems even more impressive given that the M3 Pro is a laptop system-on-chip (SoC) with a moderate power consumption.
Apple's 12-core M3 Pro and 16-core M3 Max processors are slightly behind their younger brother, but are still ahead of Intel's 13th Generation and 14th Generation core processors. Interestingly, even Apple's smartphone-oriented A17 Pro SoC beats Intel's Core i9-13900F and Core i7-14700K in the single-thread PassMark CPU benchmark.
As far as Apple's 16-core M3 Max SoC's performance in PassMark's multi-thread CPU benchmark, it scores 39,921 points, which is enough to beat Intel's Core i7-13700F (39,825) and be more or less on par with the 20-core M2 Ultra (40,893). However, flagship desktop offerings from AMD and Intel — Ryzen 9 7950X (63,230 points) and Core i9-14900K (60,823 points) — outperform the M3 Max by 58% and 52%, respectively. Of course, these parts consume a lot more power than does Apple's M3 Max — but for those who need maximum performance, this doesn't really matter.
There might be positive news for Apple. The company's 24-core M2 Ultra system-in-package featuring two M2 Maxes shows an excellent +85% scalability compared to one M2 Max. If Apple's 32-core M3 Ultra shows similar scalability, then with around 73,000 points in multi-thread workloads in PassMark's CPU benchmark it will be able to rival AMD's 32-core Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5975WX (75,777 points) and Intel's 36-core Xeon W9-3475X (67,227 points) at a fraction of power. Yet, AMD's 96-core Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7995WX (153,301 points) and Intel's 56-core Xeon W9-3495X (98,285 points) will still be far ahead of Apple's flagship offering.
Ever since Apple released its own M-series processors for desktop and laptop computers in 2020, these SoCs have dominated single-thread performance benchmarks because of their eight-wide execution as well as an advanced caching and memory subsystem. Apple's M3 can still beat everything in single-thread workloads, but when it comes to performance in multi-threaded workloads that use all the cores and power that they can possibly get, Apple's processors lag behind their rivals severely.
Anton Shilov is a Freelance News Writer at Tom’s Hardware US. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.