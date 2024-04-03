Asus adds AMD Ryzen Zen 5 Granite Ridge CPU support for its X670E motherboards

Asus has rolled out new Beta BIOS for its Republic of Gamers (ROG) and Strix X670E motherboards to support the upcoming Zen 5 'Granite Ridge' CPUs. The update also contains the new AGESA 1.1.7.0 update. This BIOS update could indicate the inevitable Zen 5 launch is just a matter of weeks away. Additionally, AMD has switched its AGESA naming scheme from ComboAM5PI to FireRangePi.

Asus has rolled out the new Beta BIOS for seven of its X670E series AMD AM5 Motherboards.

ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO

ROG CROSSHAIR X670E GENE

ROG CROSSHAIR X670E EXTREME

ROG STRIX X670E-A GAMING WIFI

ROG STRIX X670E-E GAMING WIFI

ROG STRIX X670E-F GAMING WIFI BETA

ROG STRIX X670E-I GAMING WIFI BETA

According to other leakers, the upcoming Ryzen 9000 'Granite Ridge' Zen 5 CPUs are expected to arrive by between April and June 2024. We reported about AMD's plans to release multiple Granite Ridge CPUs, including a pair of 170-watt eight-core chips and a six-core 105-watt CPU. It would seem that a whole family of AMD 9000 Series CPUs might be unveiled and potentially ready for retail during Computex 2024.

At the time of writing, other X670E AM5 motherboards from MSI and Gigabyte/ Aorus are yet to receive BIOS updates. But with the new AGESA update ready to be implemented, it shouldn't take too long for respective motherboard manufacturers to roll out updates. Even though the Granite Ridge CPUs are not available to the general public, companies, system integrators, and quite possibly reviewers may already have access to samples.

In November 2023, Dell conveniently revealed its upcoming desktops with AMD 9000 series CPUs. It is likely major PC system builders have already prepared systems and marketing materials in advance so we should be seeing new prebuilt desktops with the Granite Ridge CPUs.

It is highly likely that AMD Zen 5 CPUs are already in mass production and have been for some time. This would make sense as motherboard makers like Asus have already started rolling out BETA BIOS. It is hoped that the upcoming AMD Zen 5 CPUs will have 10 to 15% IPC over Zen 4 variants without 3D Vertical Cache while providing higher DDR5-6400 memory compatibility.