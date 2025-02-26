The ultra-rare Ryzen 7 9800X3D now available delidded for $599 with two-year warranty

Thermal Grizzly is now offering delidded AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, one of the best CPUs, with a two-year warranty for $599 (without VAT), which is quite an impressive price tag since you get to enjoy the perks of a delidded CPU without the risk and labor. Der8auer, also known as Roman and Thermal Grizzly's CEO, posted a video on YouTube detailing the entire procedure, including logistics, the delidding process, and pricing rationale.

Removing your CPU's IHS (Integrated Heat Spreader) is known as delidding. The IHS absorbs the heat produced by your CPU's die and transfers it to the heat sink. Several strategies can be employed to get the most out of your CPU, such as replacing the sTIM or thermal paste with liquid metal or opting for direct-die cooling. Of course, nothing's perfect; CPU delidding carries the risk of cracking the die and almost certainly voids your warranty if you need it.

Thermal Grizzly offers a solution for mainstream customers. Essentially, you'll be greeted by a delidded Ryzen 7 9800X3D alongside its IHS without getting your hands dirty for a slight markup versus MSRP. The base price set by Thermal Grizzly is $599 (without VAT) or roughly $699 (with VAT) for European customers.

You can now buy Delidded AMD Ryzen 9800X3D with 2 Years Warranty - YouTube Watch On

The CPUs are sourced from German retailer Mindfactory, delidded in-house, tested, and shipped to you. The extra $100 you pay over MSRP constitutes the service fee and warranty insurance. Roman says the warranty covers all sorts of damage except for mechanical damage, which may be caused by improperly mounting the CPU.

(Image credit: Thermal Grizzly)

The process involves unpacking the CPUs and sliding them into delidding tools, like the Delid Die Mate. Afterward, the CPUs undergo a two-phase heating procedure in an oven, arranged like cookies in a tray. Each of these trays (with the CPUs) can cost up to $10,000, and the processors are heated at 160-170 degrees Celsius until the IHS gradually comes off. The next step involves testing and validation to verify functionality and record temperatures.

The packaging features a small box from Thermal Grizzly containing the original AMD packaging, the delidded CPU, the IHS, and a USB stick with additional information, such as expected temperatures and close-up shots of your CPU. You can grab a unit for yourself at Thermal Grizzly's website. Note that the price on the landing page may include the VAT and, therefore, be higher.