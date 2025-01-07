Here's all the sexy silicon AMD launched at CES 2025 - family die photos of Strix Halo, Krackan Point, Ryzen 9000X3D, Fire Range, and Hawk Point Refresh

AMD launched a slew of new CPU products at CES, all of which were covered extensively by Tom's Hardware. Here's your first look at all the CPUs intact and delidded, showcasing the beautiful internals and allowing us to appreciate the meticulous engineering behind each chip.

Fire Range

Fire Range, which falls under AMD's umbrella of Ryzen 9000HX processors, employs desktop-grade silicon geared at workstations, with V-Cache-equipped variants for gamers as well. The CPU boasts two Zen 5-based CCDs (Core Complex Dies) with an IOD (I/O Die) beneath, mirroring desktop Ryzen 9000 processors.

Strix Halo

Next is the Ryzen AI Max 300 series, dubbed "Strix Halo." This massive APU carries a unique design philosophy, featuring two CCD-esque chiplets alongside a massive I/O Die that houses an up-to-40 Compute Unit iGPU (Integrated GPU) and the NPU.

Krackan Point and Hawk Point Refresh

The Ryzen AI 300 (Krackan Point) and Ryzen 200 (Hawk Point Refresh) models are new to AMD's APU portfolio and set to power affordable yet capable laptops. Krackan Point is a dialed-down version of Strix with upwards of eight Zen 5 cores and up to eight Compute Units based on RDNA 3.5. Hawk Point Refresh follows along, coupling Zen 4 with RDNA 3. Both are monolithic, making it a bit difficult to distinguish one from the other. However, based on visual cues, the wider chip is likely Krackan, while the smaller chip is likely Hawk Point Refresh.

Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D

Following in the footsteps of the world's fastest gaming processor, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, AMD's new Ryzen 9 9900X3D and Ryzen 9 9950X3D are optimized for games and creator workloads. Boasting a total of 16 cores, AMD touts its Ryzen 9 9950X3D as 20% faster in gaming and 10% faster in productivity than Intel's Core Ultra 9 285K. The Ryzen 9 9900X3D and 9950X3D share similar internals with two CCDs; one featuring the extra SRAM, adjoined with an IOD beneath.

Going from top to bottom, Fire Range is slated for launch in H1 2025, with Strix Halo debuting across Q1 and Q2 this year, followed by Krackan Point in Q1 2025, and Hawk Point Refresh in Q2 2025. Lastly, the 16-core Ryzen 9 9900X3D and 12-core Ryzen 9 9950X3D are planned for March 2025.