Intel's Core i5 is its most popular midrange chip, but the newer version is basically the same as the last gen — Core i5-14400F benchmark leaked

Renowned hardware leaker @wxnod has published a CPU-Z screenshot and preliminary test results of Intel's upcoming Core i5-14400F processor for mainstream desktops. The CPU appears to be just about 2% faster than its direct predecessor, the Core i5-13400F, in the CPU-Z built-in benchmark, which is to be expected since the new CPU doesn't have more cores or considerably higher clocks than its predecessor.

(Image credit: @wxnod/Twitter) (Image credit: @@Sebasti66855537/Twitter)

Based on the data on the published screenshot, the new 65W Core i5-14400F processor has 100 MHz higher boost clocks than the year-old Core i5-13400F CPU, so it produces a 4.9% higher single-thread score and a 2.1% higher multi-thread score.

Swipe to scroll horizontally null Core i5-13400F Core i5-14400F Difference CPU-Z Single-Thread 729.5 765.3 +4.9% CPU-Z Multri-Thread 6591.5 6730.3 +2.1%

Intel's Core i5-14400F and Core i5-13400F share the same Raptor Lake B0/C0 silicon and feature the same core configuration (based on previous leaks and the newly emerged screenshot): they have six high-performance cores and four energy-efficient cores, 20 MB of L3 cache, and can process up to 16 threads simultaneously. The Core i5-13400F clocks its P-cores at 2.50 GHz – 4.60 GHz and its E-cores at 1.80 GHz – 3.30 GHz, whereas the Core i5-13400F is projected to increase the max turbo frequency of P-cores to 4.70 GHz (as per screenshot).

If so, the new Core i5-14400F CPUs might only be a tad faster than its predecessor. In fact, we would expect it to work at higher frequencies for longer periods mostly due to refinements of the Intel 7 fabrication process (previously known as 10nm Enhanced SuperFin) rather than because of formally increased clocks.

Intel is expected to formally introduce its 14th Generation Core processors with locked multipliers on December 14, with systems based on the new CPUs shipping shortly after. Meanwhile, the new processors are already available in China. Yet, only select 14th Gen Core CPUs feature tangible improvements over their direct predecessors.