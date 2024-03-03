Intel's new Special Edition gaming CPU hits 6.2 GHz with 1.5 volts — upcoming Core i9-14900KS packaging and per-core frequencies revealed

Images of Intel's upcoming Core i9-14900KS have leaked, including photos of the CPU's retail packaging, and the technical specs revealed in a motherboard BIOS (via @I_Leak_VN on X). The new flagship CPU will seemingly have the same box Intel used for the Core i9-13900K and Core i9-14900K, which features a wafer-shaped plastic case. Additionally, BIOS screenshots indicate that the 14900KS can hit 6.2 GHz on three of its P-cores out-of-the-box, though this will take a shocking 1.5 volts to achieve.

The images come courtesy of Asus forum user Pakhtunov, who apparently has access to a Core i9-14900KS before its official launch later this month. The user took a picture of two 14900KS boxes, and although it's hard to see entirely, it appears that the 14900KS will use the same packaging the 14900K did, including the novelty wafer that houses the CPU itself

(Image credit: pakhtunov)

Pakhtunov also included screenshots of the BIOS, which tell us exactly what the 14900KS's clock speed behavior is. The CPU is apparently capable of hitting 6.2 GHz on three P-cores and 5.9 GHz on all eight P-cores, which is just 100 MHz below the regular Core i9-14900K's boost clock of 6.0 GHz. However, it's not clear if all three cores will operate at 6.2 GHz at the same time, since Intel usually has a dual-core boost, not a tri-core boost. Meanwhile, three E-cores are rated for 4.6 GHz, and all can hit 4.5 GHz; a 200MHz higher boost clock compared to the 14900K.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Core i9-14900KS Boost Clocks Row 0 - Cell 0 Core i9-14900KS Core i9-14900K P-core Maximum Boost 6.2 GHz 6.0 GHz P-core All-Core Boost 5.9 GHz 5.6 GHz E-core Maximum Boost 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz E-core All-Core Boost 4.5 GHz 4.3 GHz

To reliably get such high clock speeds, Intel has presumably binned a ton of top-end Raptor Lake Refresh chips, but it seems like the Core i9-14900KS also has some very high default voltages. To hit its 6.2 GHz boost clock, the screenshots indicate that 1.498 volts will be necessary, which is a very high amount of voltage for modern CPUs. However, 5.9 GHz will only require 1.413 volts, which is still high but a more reasonable amount of voltage.

This also indicates the Core i9-14900KS will be as bad as the 14900K when it comes to power consumption. It might even draw 410 watts according to one rumor, which also indicated a 6.2 GHz boost clock (on two instead of three cores) and an all-core 5.9 GHz boost frequency. Not only will this require a large power supply, but it will also require some incredible cooling.

Given these leaks, it's pretty clear the Core i9-14900KS is launching soon, and according to rumors it should hit store shelves in mid-March. Regardless of the actual release date, it's clear that the CPU is arriving soon, and it probably won't be cheap if previous Special Edition models are any indication.