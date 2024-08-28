MSI BIOS comes with a new 105W TDP option for the Ryzen 5 9600X and Ryzen 7 9700X — user results show 13% multi-core performance improvement

MSI's latest firmware for AM5 motherboards has a 105W TDP option for the Ryzen 5 9600X and Ryzen 7 9700X. Kuroberu shared on X that this new modification improves performance by up to 13% in testing.

The new TDP option is available in the OC tab of supported MSI BIOS. It is a one-click toggle right underneath the CPU ratio options, making it easy for users to toggle the settings on and off. The "TDP to 105W" option increases the power limit of the Ryzen 5 9600X and Ryzen 7 9700X from 65W to 105W.

According to Kuroberu's tests, this new option seemingly boosts performance by up to 13% on the Ryzen 7 9700X in Cinebench R23. Using the 65W TDP, the chip scored 20,409 points in Cinebench R23's multi-threaded benchmark. With the higher 105W TDP option, the chip scored 23,153 points in the same benchmark.

MSI's 105W TDP option could either be a custom option that the motherboard manufacturer has implemented entirely for its motherboards or an option that AMD has decided to implement in future microcode updates. The MSI BIOS firmware version featuring the 105W TDP option is currently unavailable to download on MSI's website. The new BIOS could feature either an outgoing iteration of the 1.2.0.0 AGESA microcode update or AGESA 1.2.0.1a Patch A, which has been rumored to come with a 105W TDP option for the 9600X and 9700X.

To recap, a reputable leaker has rumored that AMD will increase the TDP limit of its Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 Zen 5 parts from 65W to 105W with the future microcode update AGESA 1.2.0.1a Patch A in an effort to make these chips more competitive with AMD's competitors.

Either way, once BIOS updates equipped with the 105W TDP option become available for the public, MSI users will soon have a very easy 105W TDP toggle to activate if they want to improve the multi-core performance of their Ryzen 5 9600X or Ryzen 7 9700X.