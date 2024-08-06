New AMD gaming bundle for Ryzen 7000 CPUs and Radeon RX 7000 GPUs — get up to two free games, though it's not for the looming Ryzen 9000 series

AMD is giving away two free games on Steam with every purchase of a participating Ryzen 7000-series CPU and Radeon RX 7000-series GPU. You can also get these titles if you buy a laptop with a participating mobile CPU and GPU from AMD. However, you cannot just get these parts and laptops from anywhere. Amazon and Newegg are the only participating retailers in this promotion, at least for the U.S. and Canada.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 will be released on September 9, 2024, on Steam, and the preorder price is $59.99. Unknown 9: Awakening is slated for a 2024 release date, but we don’t have any pricing details or a specific launch date yet. However, looking at other AAA titles, we expect the game’s price to be in the range of $60, too.

If you’re a fan of both games, you can effectively get an estimated $120 discount on any of the participating products. It is great if you’re already a fan of the Warhammer 40,000 franchise or action-adventure games. But even if you’re not a hardcore gamer, these upcoming titles might be more than enough to help sweeten the deal on AMD’s processors and graphics cards.

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPUs GPUs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX AMD Ryzen 9 7950X AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE AMD Ryzen 9 7900X AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT AMD Ryzen 9 7900 AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D AMD Radeon RX 7600XT AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Row 6 - Cell 1 AMD Ryzen 7 7700 Row 7 - Cell 1

This promotion will add more value to those upgrading or buying a new PC, especially those affected by the Intel chip instability issue and who want to switch to an AMD build. It’s interesting to see that all Ryzen 7 and up 7000-series processors (except for the PRO variants) and all current Radeon RX 7000-series desktop graphics cards (except for the RX 7600) are included in the promotion. It’s been leaked that AMD will also launch entry-level RX 7300 and RX 7400 GPUs, but it’s unlikely they’ll be included in the promotion if they enter the market.

Furthermore, any laptop purchased from participating retailers with a CPU and a GPU from the list below is also eligible for the promotion:

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPUs GPUs AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS AMD Radeon RX 7700S AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS AMD Radeon RX 7600S AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS Row 2 - Cell 1 AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS Row 3 - Cell 1

The promotion started today, August 6, 2024, at 9 am ET, so you can claim your games if you’ve just bought one of the included products. However, you don’t have to rush your purchase decision since the promo runs until October 5, 2024, at 11:59:59 pm ET, so you have two months to buy a CPU, GPU, or laptop and get the free games. However, once you have received your code, you must redeem it by November 2, 2024, at 11:59:59 pm ET, as it’ll be invalid after that time.