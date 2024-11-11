Preliminary specifications for Intel's 65W and 35W Core Ultra 200 Arrow Lake S CPUs leaked

Specifications of Intel's upcoming Core Ultra 200T and 200 non-K series of CPUs have been shared on X by data aggregator and leaker momomo_us. These CPUs are expected to arrive by CES 2025, in tandem with cheaper B860 and even H810 motherboard chipsets - making Arrow Lake accessible for budget-conscious consumers.

The list details 7 SKUs spread across the Ultra 9, Ultra 7, and Ultra 5 families - the Core Ultra 3 segment remains unaddressed. Intel launched the Core Ultra 200S unlocked (125W) processors last month and the performance has been disappointing, to say the least. As is tradition, Intel will launch budget variants of these processors with trimmed-down TDPs; the Core Ultra 200 non-K (65W) and Core Ultra 200T (35W) series. From the looks of it, this list might not be complete as a few CPUs are missing, but let's go over them nonetheless.

Starting with the Core Ultra 9 series: Intel is prepping a Core Ultra 9 285 with 24 cores and a base clock speed of 2.5 GHz. Its 285T counterpart on the other hand drops the base frequencies to 1.4 GHz due to its 35W TDP. The 20-core equipped Core Ultra 7 265 series sees a 100 MHz variance in clocks: 2.4 GHz for the 65W and 1.5 GHz for the 35W variant. Lastly, the Core Ultra 5 225 comes packed with 10 cores and clocks in at 3.3 GHz (65W), but seemingly lacks a 35W version which is why we can infer that this list is probably incomplete.

For a quick sanity check, Benchlife shared specifications of the entire Arrow Lake lineup a while back - detailing a handful of unmentioned SKUs. In any case, despite the initial disappointment, Arrow Lake scales pretty well at lower power limits. The Core Ultra 9 285 (65W) was seen toe to toe against the unlocked i9-14900K in Geekbench a while back.

This means that the 35W 200T offerings will be the go-to for efficiency-oriented users and can demonstrate Arrow Lake's true potential. Sadly, this doesn't mean we'll see Arrow Lake in sub-10W mini PCs anytime soon, likely due to the high costs associated with its architecture and packaging technology.