Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 approaches Ryzen 7945HX3D Geekbench performance while chilling in Silent Mode

More performance numbers surrounding the new Ryzen AI processors leaked following AMD's official Computex 2024 announcement. Discovered by Benchleaks, a Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 12-core CPU was benchmarked on Geekbench 6 and sports some very impressive numbers.

The CPU was tested on an Asus ProArt P16 prosumer laptop sporting 64GB of memory. Crucially, the chip was benchmarked using the laptop's silent power plan, which reduces system performance and fan speed to maintain quiet operation even under load. It's worth mentioning that Geekbench 6 classifies the CPU as the "AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 170" with a 100 series nomenclature. However, this is inaccurate and resulted from AMD switching the branding name to the 300 series at the last minute.

(Image credit: Geekbench)

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPUs Single Core Multi Core Ryzen AI 9 HX 170 12-core 2,544 14,158 Ryzen 9 8940HS 8-core 2,380 11,775 Ryzen 9 7945HX3D 16-core 2,820 16,460

Running in a neutered power state, the Ryzen AI 9 processor scored 2,544 points in the single-core benchmark and 14,158 in the multi-core test. Compared to its predecessor, the Ryzen 9 8940HS, the AI-branded chip is 6.5% faster in the single-core test and 17% faster in the multi-core test. The Ryzen 9 8940HS pumped out scores of 2,380 and 11,775, respectively, for the single and multi-core tests.

The Ryzen AI 9 HX 370's performance is so good that it impressively approaches the performance of AMD's Dragon Range 16-core mobile processors. Looking at the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D benchmark numbers with 3D-VCache technology, the Ryzen AI 9 CPU is only 11% slower in Geekbench's single-core test and 16.2% slower in multi-core performance. The 7945HX3D's Geekbench scores were 2,820 and 16,460 respectively.

These numbers are pretty impressive, all things considered; the fact that we are seeing anything close to Dragon Range levels of performance in an efficiency-optimized power state makes us wonder how much more potent the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 will be when it is kicked up to its maximum thermal and power envelope. The new chip is part of AMD's latest Ryzen AI 300 series processors sporting its bleeding edge Zen 5 CPU architecture, RDNA 3.5 integrated graphics, and XDNA2 neural engine.

The Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 is a hybrid processor sporting 12 cores in total, consisting of four high-performance Zen 5 cores and eight compact Zen 5c cores. The TDP is rated at 28W, but the configurable TDP ranges between 15W and 54W. As a result, performance will vary wildly depending on what configurable TDP configuration each laptop maker chooses.

We have to take these results with a pinch of salt since Geekbench 6 is just one synthetic test out of many. But, if Geekbench 6's results are indicative of the CPU's real-world performance, AMD's new Zen 5 chips will be really fast, even at lower power envelopes.