Snapdragon X Elite beats AMD and Intel flagship mobile CPUs in Geekbench 6 – Qualcomm's new laptop chip leads in single- and multi-core tests

@techinmul on X (Twitter) shared performance figures for Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X Elite CPU in Geekbench 6. The ARM CPU's results are incredibly potent, performing on par with Intel's Core i7-13700HX, Core i9-13900H, and AMD's latest Ryzen 9 8945HS mobile flagship. If these numbers match real-world performance, Qualcomm's new ARM-based laptop chip will be able to perform on par with some of the best hardware Intel and AMD have to offer today.



The Snapdragon X Elite scored 2,427 points in Geekbench 6's single-core test and 14,254 points in the benchmark's multi-core test. Compared to Intel's plethora of high-end Core i7 and Core i9 Raptor Lake mobile CPUs, and AMD's top Ryzen 8000-series mobile CPUs, Qualcomm's new chip outperforms them.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite vs. AMD and Intel mobile CPUs CPUs Single-Core Multi-Core Snapdragon X Elite 2,427 14,254 Core i9-13900H 2,337 10,591 Core i7-13700HX 2,284 11,636 Ryzen 9 8945HS 2,374 11,650

Snapdragon X Elite LENOVO 4810UV0100 Geekbench Scores leak..Single Score -2427Multi Score -14254@91mobiles @BennettBuhner @9to5Google @Lexcyn pic.twitter.com/QkcvGjl16LApril 1, 2024 See more

In the single-core test the Snapdragon chip outperformed the i9-13900H by 3.7%, the i7-13700HX by 5.9%, and Ryzen 9 8945HS by 2.2%. In the multi-core test, the Snapdragon X Elite beat the 13900H by 25.7%, the 13700HX by 18.4%, and the 8945HS by 18.3%.



Assuming these results showcase the Snapdragon's real-world performance; Qualcomm has an incredibly potent chip on its hands. We already knew from previous official coverage that the Snapdragon X Elite would be very fast with its 12 Oryon cores, 42MB of cache, and 4.3GHz peak turbo frequency. These Geekbench 6 results serve as additional confirmation that Qualcomm has reached its performance goals with the Snapdragon X Elite.



Qualcomm is targeting "best-in-class" multi-threaded performance with the Snapdragon X Elite. Unlike its previous laptop chips, Qualcomm is aiming to compete with the best laptop CPUs in the industry. Qualcomm has already revealed that its new chip is 60% more performant than the i7-13800H, and is twice as fast as Intel's i7-1355U and i7-1360P while sipping just a third of the power.



Qualcomm is also going after Apple, which is its main competitor when it comes to ARM-based laptop CPUs. Qualcomm states that the Snapdragon X Elite provides 50% better peak multi-threaded performance than the Apple M2.



We do need to temper these results somewhat, as Geekbench 6 isn't always the best indicator of real-world performance. Still, these results suggest Qualcomm can certainly compete with the best x86 chip makers in the PC landscape, just like Apple. Apple showed that ARM CPUs can be fast and efficient, and Qualcomm is now providing those capabilities in a mainstream Windows 11 solution.