Unannounced Ryzen 9 9950X3D dominates Ryzen 7 9800X3D in Factorio benchmark – Ryzen 9000X3D flagship up to 18% faster than current fastest gaming CPU

AMD recently launched the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, one of the best CPUs. However, a benchmark result for the Ryzen 9950X3D, AMD’s not-yet-announced 3D V-Cache flagship, has appeared in a Factorio benchmark database (via VideoCardz).

The database, FactorioBox, contains thousands of community-submitted results for Factorio benchmarks run on specific maps, including one for the 9950X3D run on the Sla_Flame 10k map, the most popular one with over 11,000 results as of the time of writing. FactorioBox listed a few details about the 9950X3D-equipped PC but noted it had 256 GB of memory running at 6,000 MHz.

The 9950X3D achieved 655 updates per second (UPS), the highest result ever recorded for Sla_Flame 10k, with the exception of an extreme outlier result showing a 7800X3D that got 1,000 UPS, over double that of the next highest 7800X3D. Given the unique nature of Factorio’s gameplay, it’s much easier to achieve a good framerate than to keep the game running in real-time. Hence, UPS is the measure of performance rather than FPS.

Swipe to scroll horizontally FactorioBox Benchmarks Row 0 - Cell 0 Average Best Score Ryzen 9 9950X3D 655 UPS 655 UPS Ryzen 7 9800X3D 461 UPS 560 UPS Ryzen 7 7800X3D 389 UPS 598 UPS Ryzen 9 7950X3D 333 UPS 471 UPS

Overall, the 9950X3D result is much higher than those seen on other CPUs. On average, across all game versions, the 9800X3D scores 461 UPS, and the single fastest result is 560 UPS, indicating that the 9950X3D is the faster CPU in Factorio. It’s also got a significant lead over the 7950X3D, which averages a UPS of 333 and peaks at 471; the 7800X3D was beaten too with an average of 389 UPS, while the best result (other than that 1000 UPS submission) showed 598 UPS.

The 9950X3D was faster than the 9800X3D, which is significant since the 7950X3D can be slower than the 7800X3D. Factorio isn’t the only game where the 7800X3D is the better chip for gaming than the 16-core model, and in our review of the 9800X3D , we found that the 7800X3D performs noticeably better than the 7950X3D in four games, while the 7950X3D only performed better in two (and by slimmer margins). Perhaps the 9950X3D could consistently outperform the 7800X3D, though it’s hard to say based on a single game.

The 9950X3D is anticipated to arrive early next year , potentially with an announcement at CES in January. If the 9800X3D’s $30 price bump over the 7800X3D’s MSRP is anything to go by, the 9950X3D will likely match or exceed the 7950X3D’s $699 price tag at launch.