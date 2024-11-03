Windows Server 2025 supports CPUs packing two to 192 cores — CPU support list spans Pentium chips to Xeon and EPYC parts

Microsoft has revealed Windows Server 2025's CPU support list, in conjunction with the operating system's general availability, which was announced today. CPU support includes chips such as Intel's flagship 64-core Granite Rapids and Emerald Rapids chips down to (surprisingly) Intel's consumer-based entry-level dual-core Pentium parts.

Intel CPU support includes several generations of Intel Xeon processors. These are the second through fifth-gen Xeon SP CPUs, based on the Emerald Rapids, Sapphire Rapids, Ice Lake, and Cascade Lake architectures; the Xeon D series, which is also based on Ice Lake; the Xeon E-series, which is based on Raptor Lake; and Intel's Xeon 6 series, which is based on Granite Rapids.

Surprisingly, two Pentium-branded processors make it into the list, the G7400 and G7400T. These are old Alder Lake-based dual-core consumer chips aimed at the entry-level desktop market. Both chips come with just two P-cores and four threads, with the G7400 operating at 46W and G74005 at 35W. It is a mystery why Microsoft selected these two CPUs specifically; perhaps these chips provide the bare minimum amount of features to support Server 2025, but we cannot be sure.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Windows Server 2025 CPU Support List Intel CPUs AMD CPUs Second through Fifth Gen Xeon SP processors (x2xx, x3xx, x4xx, x5xx); Xeon 6 SP Processors (67xxE); Xeon E 23xx and 24xx; Xeon D 17xx, 18xx, 21xx, 27xx, 28xx; Pentium G7400 and G7400T AMD EPYC 7xx2, AMD EPYC 7xx3, AMD EPYC 4xx4, AMD EPYC 8xx4, AMD EPYC 9xx4, and AMD EPYC 9xx5

On the AMD side, Windows Server 2025 supports all of AMD's modern EPYC-based CPUs, from Zen 2 to Zen 5. It features the AMD EPYC 7002 series, 7003 series, 4004 series, 8004 series, 9004 series, and 9005 series. Unlike Intel's support list, Microsoft did not test any mainstream consumer Ryzen processors.

However, Microsoft notes that the list of supported processors above does not determine actual support. The list is a mere pre-requisite for system certification, meaning only systems with the above CPUs can be certified to run Windows Server 2025. These CPUs won't be the only ones certified either; Microsoft will update the list with future CPUs as time passes.

Windows Server 2025 general availability just went live and will be supported for the next 10 years. The new server-focused OS includes many under-the-hood upgrades and features, such as accelerated I/O throughput performance, GPU partitioning, and VBS enclaves.