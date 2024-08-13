G.Skill launches ultra-low-latency RAM for Intel and AMD CPUs — DDR5-6400 32GB memory kit dips to C30

G.Skill is releasing a new memory kit optimized around low latency timings to rival the best RAM. The memory kit adheres to DDR5-6400 with timings set to 30-39-39-102 and is available in 32GB (2x16GB) capacity. It is one of the lowest latency configurations in G.Skill's DDR5 lineup.

The new DDR5 6400 CL30 memory kits will be available in Intel-optimized and AMD-optimized memory kits. It will be available in the Trident Z5 RGB and Trident Z5 Royal series with Intel XMP 3.0 support. For AMD systems, Trident Z5 Neo RGB and Tridento Z5 Royal Neo will also get the spec, featuring AMD EXPO support.

The DDR5-6500 memory kit is a competitive product, with a latency of just 9.375 ns. The 9 - 10ns range comprises the fastest DDR5 kits (excluding some exceptions), including kits in the DDR5-8000 range with sub-CL40 timings.

(Image credit: G.Skill)

G.Skill's new memory options will be optimal for AMD's AM5 platform, particularly for users running AMD's Ryzen 7000 and Ryzen 9000 series processors. Due to fabric limitations in AMD's Zen 4 and Zen 5 architectures, DDR5-6000 to DDR5-6400 is considered the limit of what AMD's AM5 Ryzen processors can achieve while running the Infinity Fabric at a 1:1 ratio.

AMD allows its CPUs to run at a 2:1 ratio, where the Infinity Fabric runs at half the clock speed of the RAM to get around this limitation, but running the fabric at half the clock rate incurs a performance penalty. Intel's competing CPUs don't have these fabric limitations, but regardless, G.Skill's new configuration, with its very tight timings, will still be advantageous.

This specific memory configuration will be available in only 32GB capacity (for now). Pricing has not been disclosed, but G.Skill's DDR5-6400 C30 memory kits will debut later this month.