Western Digital's 5TB WD Elements Portable HDD hits an all-time low on Amazon

Everything is digital now, and a need for more and more storage is commonplace, but having large, friendly storage options that are readily available at a moment's notice and won't cost you a kidney isn't as common. You can back up many things to the cloud, but that requires a good connection, available storage capacity, and the right devices. Plus, why complicate things when you can just grab your trusty portable HDD and connect via USB and backup or transport 5TB of data for the lowest price we've seen this portable HDD on sale for?

Head to Amazon to find this great deal. You can pick up Western Digital's WD Elements 5TB portable HDD for just $89,a reduction in price of $50 from the original $139 MSRP list price. The Camelizer price checking tool shows the average price of this drive is $115, with today's price drop equalling its all-time low price of $89. So if you're in the market for some portable extra storage then this could be the deal for you.

The WD Elements 5TB portable HDD is contained in a rugged plastic chassis for protection and can easily connect to your Windows PC, Mac, or laptop via USB. The device is plug-and-play for super easy use and has fast (up to 5Gbps) transfer speeds over the USB 3.2 Gen 1 bandwidth.

WD Elements Portable External HDD 5TB: now $89 at Amazon (was $139)

Connect to your Windows PC, Mac, or laptop via USB and back up all your important files. This device is plug-and-play for ease of use and has fast (up to 5Gbps) transfer speeds over the USB 3.2 Gen 1 bandwidth. At this low price, the portable HDD is a steal.

Use this drive to store your photos, videos, music, and any other important documents. Take files on the go, or just use them as redundancy for even more data security. The WD Elements portable HDD also comes with a limited 2-year manufacturer's warranty for peace of mind.

Don't forget to look at our Amazon coupon codes for February 2025 and see if you can save on today's deal or other products at Amazon.