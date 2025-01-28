Crucial's X9 Pro 2TB external SSD is now only $119 — fast and portable storage

If you find yourself needing some extra storage for your games, or for moving data between devices outside of a network connection, then having a portable storage solution is a nice thing to have. Smaller is better for portability, but it doesn't also have to equal less capacity. Today's deal is on a 2TB external SSD that you can connect via USB C to all manner of devices, from your games console to your mobile phone, to the usual laptops and desktop PC, or even your camera's.

Head to Amazon for today's deal and pick up the portable Crucial X9 Pro (2TB) external SSD for just $119. It's not the lowest price ever -- that was $87 back in 2023 -- but, you aren't going to see prices like that again for storage unfortunately, especially outside of the larger sales events like Prime Day or Black Friday. The MSRP list price of this drive is $179 with the Camelizer Amazon price checker showing prices steadily fluctuating between $119 and $155.

The X9 Pro measures around 2.5" and comes in a solid and rugged plastic chassis that's rated for IP55 dust and water resistance, It also advertises a resistance to drops from heights no greater than 7.5 feet, which should more than cover the average use-case scenario. Inside the chassis is a small SSD with speedy read and write speed transfer rates up to 1050MB/s over USB 3.2. The X9Pro uses a Type-C USB connection and cable.

Crucial X9 Pro 2TB Portable SSD: now $119 at Amazon (was $179)

The Crucial X9 Pro Is a small and portable external SSD, with plenty of capacity and high-speed transfer rates. Ideal for taking on the go, the X9 Pro is available to back up your important data or increase the storage capacity of your favorite devices. This speedy SSD is rugged enough to look after your precious data with up to 1050MB/s Read and Write speeds and a water/dust resistant IP55 rating.

I have one of these handy drives and use it to record video from my phone. Large 4K video files quickly soak up my phone's valuable storage so offloading it to the X9 Pro keeps my mobile speedy and makes it easier and faster to connect to my PC for video editing. The small size means I can just keep it in my pocket while I'm out and about, and always have it to hand when I need it.

