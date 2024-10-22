Latest Nvidia GPU driver adds 32 G-Sync-compatible VRR displays — DLSS 3 support added for upcoming remasters of Red Dead Redemption and Horizon: Zero Dawn

Nvidia's latest Game Ready Driver release has been highlighted in its latest blog post as adding support for 32 new G-Sync Compatible (VRR) displays, mostly OLED TVs, and various tiers of DLSS implementations in this month's upcoming DLC, new game, and remastered releases.

Three new "Optimal Playable Settings" profiles have also been added for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, NBA 2K5, and the Silent Hill 2 remaster, though I recommend that most enthusiasts manually adjust their settings for the best experience. The full blog post includes a detailed table of all 32 VRR displays getting official G-Sync Compatible support and embedded videos of each release—including the long-awaited Red Dead Redemption PC remaster, which provides support for 144 FPS and Ultrawide up to 32:9.

The blog post also notes a Star Wars: Outlaws GeForce RTX 40 Series Bundle, available until November 12 for those who purchase specific RTX 40-series GPUs.

Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare Coming to PC October 29 - YouTube Watch On

The primary two remasters of Red Dead Redemption and Horizon Zero Dawn: Remastered (the latter somehow, paradoxically, more and less remastered since its assets have been upgraded significantly, but the game is much newer) will both be shipping with the full suite of DLSS 3 features, including Frame Generation, Super Resolution, and Nvidia Reflex. Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered also gets DLAA support.

Supported games and DLCs that will only receive basic DLSS 3 are Wayfinder and Dragon Age: The Veilguard, the latter of which also supports Nvidia Reflex. Every other title shown off by Nvidia in its blog post supports the full suite of expected DLSS 3 features, including Frame Generation and Super Resolution. These titles include Industry Giant 4.0, No More Room In Hell 2, The Axis Unseen, and Alan Wake 2: The Lake House. These titles also all support Nvidia Reflex, though only two— Industry Giant 4.0 and No More Room In Hell 2— support DLAA.

Overall, Nvidia GPU users enjoy well-supported driver and hardware features in this month's PC releases, barring extreme performance issues we don't know about. Some lower-end Nvidia systems will still struggle with intensive titles like Alan Wake 2, for example, even if you can mask that with frame smoothing solutions like "DLSS Frame Generation."