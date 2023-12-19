AMD FSR 3 Frame Generation gets modded into games that support DLSS 3

Following the release of the FSR 3 source code from AMD, modders are now creating generalized FSR 3 Frame Generation mods that can be easily introduced into any game with DLSS 3 Frame Generation support. One such mod comes from Nukem9 on GitHub, which published an FSR 3 mod designed to replace a game's existing DLSS file with AMD's FSR 3 equivalent, effectively replacing DLSS 3 with FSR 3.



There have been a few other game-specific mods, including FSR 3 mods for Cyberpunk 2077 and The Last of Us Part I, but mods such as the one provided by Nukem9 are the most impactful since it can be applied to any game that already has baked in DLSS 3 support.



These new FSR 3 mods will expand AMD's frame generation technology to many games that don't support FSR 3, setting the stage to repeat what DLSS modders have accomplished in the past. Several months ago, modders found a way to add DLSS 3 upscaling and frame generation into AMD FSR 2-supported titles, unofficially expanding DLSS adoption.



The DLSS modding phase was extensive enough many have hypothesized that it directly inspired game developers to start adding DLSS to more titles. The alternative take is that more game developers are simply becoming familiar with and willing to include support for multiple upscaling options. Many more games currently incorporate DLSS than FSR — as well as Intel's XeSS counterpart — but the number of games to natively support all three options is relatively limited. Modders are picking up the slack in the meantime.



Considering DLSS mods appear to have noticeably increased the popularity of Nvidia's upscaling tech as a whole, modders now have the same opportunity to increase the use of FSR 3. And of course, FSR 3 works with any GPU — not just AMD's chips — which means everyone can potentially benefit.