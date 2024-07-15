AMD's latest integrated graphics perform like an eight-year-old Nvidia midrange GPU — Radeon 890M achieves GTX 1070 performance in Geekbench and lags behind GTX 1650 Super by 15%

More Geekbench benchmarks for AMD's all-new Radeon 890M RDNA 3.5 integrated graphics flagship have surfaced. As discovered by Benchleaks over on X (Twitter), new Geekbench Vulkan and OpenCL scores have placed the latest AMD iGPU on the same performance scale as Nvidia's GTX 1070 from eight years ago.

Performance results come from two separate benchmarks, one using OpenGL and one utilizing Vulkan. Both were using the same machine: an Asus ProArt P16 laptop featuring an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 with Radoen 890M integrated graphics.

The system scored 42,932 points in the OpenCL score and 46,298 points in the Vulkan score. The Radeon 890M's OpenCL score is right ahead of AMD's Radeon RX 580, which scored 41,991 points in the Geekbench browser, and right in line with the Radeon RX 5500, which scored 42,923 points. Performance was also close to the GTX 1650 TI (mobile) and GTX 1070, which scored 44,708 and 45,011 points, respectively.

Thanks to a more modern design, the RDNA 3.5 iGPU gets a performance boost in the Vulkan benchmark. In this benchmark, the Radeon 890M is right on top of the GTX 1070 in performance, with the GTX 1070 boasting a score of 46,299 points—one point ahead of the 890M. Performance is also better than that of the GTX 1650 Ti.

Swipe to scroll horizontally GPUs OpenGL Vulkan Radeon 890M 42.932 46,298 GTX 1070 45,011 46,299 GTX 1650 Ti Laptop GPU 44,708 40,613 GTX 1650 N/A 37,402 RX 5500 42,395 38,138 RX 480 41,991 45,111

It's worth mentioning that the GTX 1070 results probably come from its laptop counterpart. Regardless, it is impressive to see integrated graphics engines now competing with discrete GPUs (mobile or desktop) from several years ago.

Another highlight is that the Radeon 890M is only 15% slower than the GTX 1650 Super in Geekbench's Vulkan database and faster than the fastest GTX 1650 result we could find in the same database. That is arguably just as impressive, if not more impressive, than the fact it is competing with the GTX 1070. The GTX 1650 ranks as the second most popular GPU in the Steam database, which means the Radeon 890M has performance comparable to not just any discrete GPU but performance similar to one of the most popular GPUs on the market today (at least according to Steam's database).

We must always take Geekbench results with a pinch of salt. Performance implications from these results are not always indicative of real-world performance. We will have to wait for third-party reviews of the Radeon 890M in actual gaming benchmarks to see where it stands.

But if these results indicate the Radeon 890M's performance, it'll be a fantastic little iGPU for light gaming on the go.