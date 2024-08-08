AMD preps RX 7800M to attack mobile market — unreleased Navi 32 GPU breaks cover as ONEX GPU 2 mobile graphics powerplant

Chinese PC maker OneNetbook is teasing a new eGPU on social media, claiming it is "the first portable mobile graphics dock equipped with AMD RX 7800M." It is the first we have seen, as AMD has not even launched a Radeon RX 7800M GPU for the mobile segment. Interestingly, the new ONEX GPU 2 "will be released soon," says the device maker, and it is currently undergoing tests.

We think the social media mention of the AMD RX 7800M is an overenthusiastic spill by OneNetbook rather than an error, as it highlights the GPU being new and mentions 'AMD RX 7800M' in both the text copy and in the promo imagery. Though RDNA 3 graphics are getting long in the tooth, it is good that AMD intends to fill the yawning chasm between the RX 7900M and RX 7600M/M XT mobile GPUs. There have been rumors of a slightly upgraded RX 7650M XT SKU, but nothing yet – perhaps they will all launch simultaneously, i.e., "soon."

OneNetbook already has a similar-looking eGPU, the ONEX GPU, which it first revealed in November 2023 and became available in early 2024. From the images we have seen of the new model, the updated and more powerful ONEX GPU 2 will offer a similar shape and style. Of course, the most exciting thing about this second-gen device is the presumably far more powerful AMD RX 7800M inside.

We don't have any official information about the RX 7800M. If it relates to the desktop RX 7800 XT we have reviewed, it should mark a big step up in portable GPU power for potential customers. As far as realistic hopes for the RX 7800M go, we'd like to see perhaps 50% more GPU cores (over 3,000 SPs), a larger VRAM quota (perhaps 12 or 16GB?), and improved bandwidth using a wider bus.

We expect features from OneNetbook's predecessor to be transferred to the ONEX GPU 2, including the choice of either USB4 or OCuLink PC connector, an onboard M.2 storage expansion facility, a multitude of docking ports (e.g., Ethernet, HSMI, DP, USB-A), and the convenience of a built-in PSU. However, the new design may deliver a surprise or two.

Concerning the new ONEX GPU 2, as the current ONEX GPU costs $699, the upgraded device could easily cost $899 or more. If OneNetbook follows its previous MO, it will launch the new ONEX GPU 2 on IndieGogo with some early bird pricing to reel people in. However, if the pricing creeps towards $1,000, potential customers may begin to eye fully-fledged gaming laptops.