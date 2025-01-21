AMD Radeon RX 9070 series graphics cards global rollout set for March, confirms AMD exec

AMD has finally shared a release date for its upcoming RX 9070 series GPUs, after teasing them at CES 2025. AMD's David McAfee posted on X that the new GPUs will officially go on sale in March.

The VP and GM of AMD also stated that gamers could expect a "wide assortment of cards" to be available globally. AMD's software solution for the Radeon 9000 series is also purportedly "looking great," so we should expect launch day and review day drivers to be stable.

Radeon 9000 series hardware and software are looking great and we are planning to have a wide assortment of cards available globally. Can’t wait for gamers to get their hands on the cards when they go on sale in March!January 20, 2025

The RX 9000 series was officially announced during CES 2025, featuring the Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT. AMD purposefully kept most of the GPU specs hidden but confirmed that the new GPU lineup will run on AMD's next-generation RDNA 4 architecture, which is built on TSMC's 4nm process and features 2nd gen AI accelerators, 3rd gen ray tracing accelerators and a 2nd generation radiance display engine.

Despite not revealing the RX 9070 series during its CES 2025 presentation, AMD's board partners showed off a plethora of graphics card models based on the upcoming RX 9070 series, giving us a sneak peek at what these new GPUs will look like. All of the AIB-partner cards shown came with triple-fan cooling solutions, with most sporting a triple 8-pin power connector design, hinting that AMD will be ditching the new 16-pin 12V-2x6 power connector for another generation. Though there might be some exceptions, ASRock's RX 7900 XTX WS GPU takes advantage of the 12V-2x6 power connector, so we can't rule out the same behavior repeating itself with the RX 9000 series.

The new GPUs are officially focused on the mid-range GPU market. AMD confirmed in a slide interpreting the GPU's new numbering scheme that the RX 9070 series would be a direct successor to the RX 7900 XT/GRE and the RX 7800 XT, as well as direct competitors to the RTX 4070 series (in general). As a result, it is expected that Nvidia's new RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti will be the primary competition of the RX 9070 series.

After CES, we saw new rumors suggesting that the RX 9070 XT has 4,096 cores, 64 CUs, and 16GB of VRAM. The RX 9070 likewise has 3,584 cores, 56 CUs, and 16GB, with both GPUs operating on a 256-bit interface and utilizing GDDR6 memory. Take these details with a grain of salt, but this close to launch it is likely that these specs could be close to the real deal. IGN has already confirmed that the RX 9070 has 16GB of VRAM.