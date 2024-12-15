Dual Intel Arc B580 PC details shared — they will be used alongside an Nvidia Titan Xp for fast FluidX3D simulations

Reddit user u/ProjectPhysX shared his PC build on r/pcmasterrace, showcasing two Intel Arc B580s used for running simulations on FluidX3D. The system, which has a Build/Battlestation flair, also has an Nvidia Titan Xp 12GB, giving it a total of 36GB of VRAM. But despite the three GPUs connected, u/ProjectPhysX surprisingly only uses an 800-watt PSU for this build. The rest of his system is composed of an Intel i7-13700K and an Asus Z790 ProArt motherboard, but he didn’t give the amount of RAM his PC has.

This isn’t the first time that an Intel and Nvidia GPU have been used together in a multi-GPU setup, as the same user has previously built a PC with an Intel Arc A770 and the same Nvidia Titan Xp GPU to demo FluidX3D’s multi-GPU prowess. What’s more interesting, though, is that u/ProjectPhysX is Dr. Moritz Lehmann, the developer behind FluidX3D, a computational fluid dynamics software used to simulate how fluids, like water or air, interact with the environment around it.

Also, note that this build isn’t for gaming, as only a few titles support multi-GPU processing. Instead, Dr. Lehmann’s FluidX3D can take advantage of the VRAM of these three graphics cards via PCIe with OpenCL. Furthermore, u/ProjectPhysX says that a dual B580 setup could perform just as well as an RTX 3090, but at a fraction of the price of a secondhand Nvidia Ampere flagship GPU.

Aside from that (and the reason why he was able to get his hands on two B580 GPUs so quickly), Dr. Lehmann’s day job is as a GPU Software Development Engineer at Intel and he “wrote big parts of the GPU kernels for XeSS Frame Generation and Super Resolution.”

Unfortunately, the cheapest B580s are still out of stock in many retailers in the U.S., although a couple of more expensive models are still available. This shows how many consider it a great GPU, and our own review of the Intel Arc B580 showed that it’s the new $249 GPU champion.

To help you out, we’ve compiled a list of legitimate places where you can buy Intel’s newest price champion. That way, you don’t run into scammers, scalpers, and unscrupulous sellers who are taking advantage of the rush to cheat you out of your hard-earned money.